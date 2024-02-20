Martha Stokes of TechniTrader to Present at the CMT Association's Educational Web Series

Martha Stokes

Webinar: “Identify Dark Pool Trading Activity with Technical Analysis” featuring Martha Stokes, CMT

COVINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CMT Association is featuring Martha Stokes CMT for their Educational Web Series designed for CMT candidates on February 21, 2024 at 12 pm Eastern Time.

Ms. Stokes will introduce participants through her teachings at TechniTrader®, offering insights to swing traders, position traders, and long-term investors on identifying the subtle "footprints" left by Dark Pools during quiet accumulation or rotation. Utilizing Relational Technical Analysis™ of a stock's price trend alongside Leading Hybrid Indicators™, attendees will learn why this is important and the skills required to recognize these patterns.

No need for costly data feeds or access to Dark Pool trading venues. Armed with the right set of indicators and the knowledge to interpret the impact of significant institutional investors' buying and selling activities on stock chart patterns, traders can enhance the quality of their trading decisions.

This webinar will introduce these proprietary concepts taught in their entirety exclusively through TechniTrader's Methodology Essentials course.

Visit the website for more information.

Olga Polishchuk
TechniTrader
+1 888-846-5577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Martha Stokes of TechniTrader to Present at the CMT Association's Educational Web Series

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Olga Polishchuk
TechniTrader
+1 888-846-5577
Company/Organization
TechniTrader
27177 185th Ave SE Ste. 111 - 277
Covington, Washington, 98042
United States
+1 253-351-2979
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a financial services education company. We have been teaching traders and investors a complete process for trading or investing in the stock market since 1998. We teach trading and investing to the highest standards in trading education, starting with the foundation of how the modern market structure works, building all the way up to the specifics of how to execute each trading style. Taught by credentialed professionals and educators, our comprehensive courses provide a complete training program, including support and tools, based on a college-style curriculum that uses a tri-level approach to analyzing stocks or ETFs to trade.

TechniTrader

More From This Author
Martha Stokes of TechniTrader to Present at the CMT Association's Educational Web Series
Mastering Swing Trading: Leveraging HFT Trigger Entries and Momentum Price Action
Transitioning from Hobby Trader to Professional: Unlocking the Secrets of Trading as a Business
View All Stories From This Author