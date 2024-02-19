"Before a person with mesothelioma in New York State and or their family hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.” — New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a construction worker or a contractor who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State to have a sense of urgency about financial compensation and to please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. The reason they say-sense of urgency-is because mesothelioma is such an aggressive form of cancer-and it is vital their lawyer understands the specifics of how their loved one was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim.

The group says, "The reason we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox is because in our opinion he is the leading mesothelioma attorney in New York State, and we are certain he would make a top ten list nationwide. Joe Belluck is incredibly experienced in representing construction workers, contractors and skilled trades workers in New York State and he and his remarkable team consistently get the best compensation results for their clients.

"Before a person with mesothelioma in New York State and or their family hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New York State to please call them anytime at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New York City, Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Syracuse, Schenectady, Utica, Buffalo or anywhere else in New York. https://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New York or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com