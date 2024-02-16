Submit Release
R1 RCM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming conferences:

  • The 2024 TD Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 4 at 10:30am ET
  • The 2024 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13 at 4:35pm ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Evan Smith, CFA
(516) 743-5184
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Contact: 
Yancey Casey
Amendola Communications
(678) 895-9401
ycasey@acmarketingpr.com


