SAVE THE DATE – Beyond the Vote: 2024 Summit Comes to Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE — On Wednesday, February 21, at 10:00 a.m., the Alabama State Office, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), is excited to partner with the League of Women Voters, and the Mobile County NAACP for the 2024 Beyond the Vote Summit. The Summit will be held in the auditorium at Bishop State Community College located at 351 N. Broad Street in Mobile, Alabama, focusing on mobilizing and deepening participants' engagement in voter education.

“Seeing young people's frustration with the political process is not new,” says Tafeni English-Relf, director of the SPLC’s Alabama State Office. “This same frustration fueled the Civil Rights Movement, which forced a national conversation that earned Blacks their right to vote in 1965. The Beyond the Vote Summit meets young people where they are by honestly answering their questions, addressing concerns, and encouraging them to contribute to the system that will either define or undermine their future.”

WHAT:          Beyond the Vote: 2024 Summit

WHEN:         Wednesday, February 21, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:       Bishop State Community College, 351 N. Broad Street, Mobile, AL

Please email kimberly.allen@splcenter.org with any questions.

 

