Astra Plastic Surgery welcomes Dr. Pallavi Kumbla

Acclaimed cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon now practicing at Alpharetta and Cumming locations

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Plastic Surgery, an acclaimed North Georgia-based cosmetic and reconstructive surgery practice, is welcoming Dr. Pallavi Kumbla to its staff of seasoned physicians and surgeons at its Alpharetta and Cumming locations. With the practice’s dedication to excellence, patients can choose Astra Plastic Surgery and its strong roster of providers with confidence.

Dr. Kumbla specializes in advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures involving the breast and body. She studied under renowned breast surgical oncologists and plastic and reconstructive surgeons who specialize in the treatment of complex reconstructive trauma patients. Dr. Kumbla trained alongside several prominent plastic and reconstructive surgeons performing complex craniofacial, hand, microsurgery, and aesthetic surgery, learning the comprehensive spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery. During fellowship training, she focused on the latest non-surgical and surgical aesthetic techniques under the mentorship of some of the leading aesthetic plastic surgeons in the country. As a result, Dr. Kumbla is able to share her immense knowledge and skill with Astra Plastic Surgery patients.

“Our mission at Astra Plastic Surgery is to provide excellent care and a commitment to advancing the art and science of plastic and reconstructive surgery,” says Dr. Christopher Killingsworth, founder and managing partner of Astra Plastic Surgery. “With the addition of Dr. Kumbla, we’re continuing to meet that goal in a big way.”

In addition to providing exceptional care to her patients and performing the latest surgical techniques, Dr. Kumbla has continued to advance her field by co-authoring breast reconstruction chapters in prestigious surgical textbooks. These include “Fischer’s Mastery of Surgery” and “Bland and Copeland's The Breast: Comprehensive Management of Benign and Malignant Diseases.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kumbla at either the Alpharetta or Cumming locations of Astra Plastic Surgery, call 678-208-6008 or visit AstraPlasticSurgery.com .

Astra Plastic Surgery was established in 2012, recognizing the need for both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in the North Atlanta area. Our locally acclaimed staff provides exceptional results with compassion and integrity. With three locations in Georgia, we are dedicated to addressing all your cosmetic concerns and helping you achieve your aesthetic goals using innovative techniques.

Interviews are available upon request.



Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.

404-373-2021

jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b454c4f-38a5-4e58-9db7-b2614fb69bc7