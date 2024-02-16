KL Wellness City Drives Healthcare Tourism with IoT Integration

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, (ANTARA /PRNewswire) - Since its grand launch in June 2023, KL Wellness City (KLWC) has been a trailblazer, reshaping integrated healthcare and wellness. This visionary city, housing the flagship KL International Hospital (KLIH) and The Nobel Healthcare Park, is set to elevate the healthcare tourism landscape through Internet of Things (IoT) integration.

Dato' Sri Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City, emphasized the importance of future-proofing the development with innovative technology infrastructure. "KLWC, designed to be IoT-ready, is committed to connectivity, enhancing the patient-centric experience for both local and international healthcare tourists. This aligns with the Ministry of Health's vision for a digitally transformed healthcare system."

As Malaysia's healthcare tourism revenue is expected to reach RM1.7 billion in 2024, KLWC aims to contribute to the sector's growth. Leveraging advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and a patient-centric approach, KL Wellness City aspires to be a global player in health and wellness tourism.

The adoption of digital health principles at KLWC aims to streamline healthcare workflows, improve data availability, and enhance overall patient experience. The thirteen-storey KLIH is dedicated to creating a sustainable hospital environment, emphasizing KLWC's commitment to technological advancements and environmental responsibility.

To date, both KLIH and The Nobel Healthcare Park have completed their earthwork, piling, and substructure works at 100% completion, with KLIH's superstructure works scheduled to commence in Q2 2024.

KL Wellness City 'Blooming Dragon Year' Celebrations

At the celebratory event today, KL Wellness City marked the new year with significant milestones and the launch of a month-long celebration for Chinese New Year. Vibrant festivities, cultural performances, and engaging workshops promise an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

A diverse array of cultural workshops and performances are scheduled every weekend, featuring Fengshui Talks, CNY Fitness sessions by fitness expert Jordan Yeoh, Peranakan Cooking Demo, Oriental Instrumental Performances, and more. The celebration will culminate in an enthralling Acrobatic Lion Dance and immersive experiences celebrating the festive spirit.

Dato' Sri Vincent expressed excitement, inviting everyone to join in the celebrations. "This event reflects our commitment to cultural diversity and community engagement. It's an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together and experience the richness of this auspicious festival."

The festivities, taking place at KL Wellness City Gallery, Bukit Jalil, will run from 16th Jan to 29th Feb 2024. Entrance is free, encouraging the entire community to partake in the joyous celebrations.

Join KL Wellness City as they usher in the Year of the Dragon with joy, cultural festivities, and unity. For more information or to RSVP for workshops, visit RSVP Link.: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfoJVlBlfsp7vkqvwP5xINgO4_ojsxae559qqqxR-n46RkAsA/viewform?usp=sf_link

For more information, kindly visit: http://klwellnesscity.com/

Source: KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024