CBS SPORTS, GOLFTEC PARTNER ON USE OF ‘OptiMotion’ TECHNOLOGY

Innovative Motion Capture Swing Technology to be Integrated into Remaining PGA TOUR ‘Signature’ Events Televised by CBS Sports in 2024

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBS Sports has announced a new partnership with GOLFTEC to integrate its innovative OptiMotion swing capture technology into weekend coverage of the remaining PGA TOUR “Signature” events televised by CBS Sports in 2024 – beginning with The Genesis Invitational this Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 17-18.

Initially tested during CBS Sports’ coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open in January, these swing breakdowns will utilize OptiMotion’s technology to present viewers with biomechanical swing data on things like hip turn and shoulder tilt, while also comparing and contrasting to other golfers.

The technology can be implemented from any location on course during broadcasts, from a tee box or in the fairway or for shots hit around the green.

Powered by a proprietary AI model, OptiMotion’s wireless and sensor-less motion capture technology measures 15 specific joint centers to collect more than 4,000 data points in every swing. In total, GOLFTEC’s digital library consists of data from more than 14 million golf swings.


