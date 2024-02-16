Sparkrock Announces Partnership with Ingenium for Financial & Procurement Solution

Sparkrock, a provider of modern cloud-based ERP solutions for the nonprofit sector, is proud to announce a new partnership with Ingenium - Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation.

Mississauga, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkrock, a provider of modern cloud-based ERP solutions for the nonprofit sector, is proud to announce a new partnership with Ingenium - Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation. Ingenium safeguards the national science and technology collection and operates the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum. Ingenium collaborates with academic, public, non-governmental and industry partners to leverage knowledge, experiences and audiences nationally, promoting and fostering Canada’s culture of innovation.

With the implementation of Sparkrock 365, Ingenium is set to embark on a transformative digital journey that will enhance its operations. This technology solution will help automate key processes, creating a more efficient workflow and significantly reducing manual tasks. “This modern technology will streamline workflows within our organization, foster better collaboration between departments and enable us to make more informed decisions with real time data and insights," notes Kimberlee Hemming, Chief Operating Officer at Ingenium. "With its implementation, we will not only improve our overall efficiency but expand our strategic efforts in continuing to develop an inclusive and diverse workforce through the ethical and innovative use of technology."

"We are thrilled to forge a strategic partnership with Ingenium, collaborating to advance their mission of inspiring creativity and fostering learning," expressed Andy Tryba, CEO of Sparkrock. "Transitioning to the Sparkrock 365 platform will empower their leaders to make informed, data-driven decisions, enhancing their capacity to drive impactful initiatives for Canadian communities. This collaboration is a testament to Sparkrock's dedication to delivering best-in-class ERP solutions that ensure efficiency and accessibility for visionary organizations like Ingenium.”

About Sparkrock

Sparkrock is a leading provider of modern ERP software for the nonprofit sector. Built on the robust Microsoft Dynamics 365 - Business Central platform, their software is designed to streamline complex operations and empower nonprofits with smarter decision-making tools. Sparkrock is committed not only to delivering modern solutions that drive operational efficiency but also to pioneering the integration of AI within its offerings. By harnessing the power of AI, they aim to transform data into actionable insights, automate processes, and anticipate the evolving needs of the nonprofit sector. To learn more, visit www.sparkrock.com.

