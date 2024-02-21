Coco Coders Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Transform Coding Education for Kids

Coco Coders teaches children age 6-12 how to code.

Coco Coders launches crowdfunding campaign to revolutionize kids' coding education, aiming to make digital skills accessible and fun.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coco Coders, a pioneering educational technology startup, announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign aimed at revolutionizing the way children learn to code. Positioned as a leader in interactive, online coding lessons for children aged 6 to 12, Coco Coders seeks to close the educational gap in digital skills with its innovative live, small cohort teaching approach.

Amidst a growing need for coding literacy in the digital age, Coco Coders has set out to make coding accessible, engaging, and fun for the next generation. With a curriculum designed to spark curiosity in STEM from a young age, Coco Coders has already reached impressive milestones, including an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $500,000, and has taught over 10,000 students globally.

FILLING THE GAP IN DIGITAL EDUCATION

Research underscores a pressing demand for digital skills, with an estimated 92% of future jobs requiring such competencies. Coco Coders addresses this need head-on, offering live online coding classes that promote creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving.

"By introducing children to coding in a way that's both fun and educational, we're preparing them for a future where digital literacy is not just an advantage, but a necessity," says Elizabeth Tweedale, founder of Coco Coders.

CROWDFUNDING FOR A CAUSE

Coco Coders' crowdfunding campaign, hosted on Wefunder, invites investors to join their journey in shaping the future of education. With plans to use the raised funds for expanding their content library, enhancing their online learning platform, and pursuing international growth, Coco Coders aims to scale its impact significantly.

Investor perks include early access to product launches, exclusive updates, and a chance to be part of a startup that's making a tangible difference in the lives of children around the world.

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

Coco Coders is not just teaching kids to code; it's building a foundation for lifelong learning and success in the digital age. With a focus on small cohort learning, experienced instructors, and a proprietary STEM-certified curriculum, learning feels more like play than work. Coco Coders is poised to lead the charge in educational innovation.

As the global education sector increasingly moves towards privatization and digitalization, Coco Coders' strategic positioning and scalable solution to coding education places it at the forefront of the educational technology revolution.

JOIN COCO CODERS IN REVOLUTIONIZING EDUCATION

"We're on a mission to change the landscape of education by making coding and digital literacy accessible to every child, everywhere," Tweedale mentions. "Through our crowdfunding campaign, we're excited to get our community and those who are passionate about the future of education involved in our transformative journey."

To learn more about Coco Coders and to contribute to their crowdfunding campaign, visit their campaign page today. Together, we can empower the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in a digital world.

ABOUT COCO CODERS

Coco Coders is an educational technology startup dedicated to teaching coding to children aged 6-12 through live, online, teacher-led lessons in small cohorts. Founded by a team with deep expertise in technology and education, Coco Coders aims to make coding education accessible, engaging, and fun. With a mission to prepare children for a future dominated by technology, Coco Coders is leading the way in digital education innovation.

For more information, please visit Coco Coders’ Wefunder page https://wefunder.com/cococoders or follow them on social media for updates and news.