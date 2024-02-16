Gildan Included in CDP’s Leadership Band and in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) is pleased to share that it has been included in CDP’s Leadership band for its 2023 climate change disclosures for the fourth time. In addition, Gildan was also included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2024 by S&P Global for the 12th consecutive year, based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in 2023.



“Gildan’s inclusions in CDP’s Leadership band and the S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook highlight the Company’s strong commitment to sustainable practices,” said Vince Tyra, President and CEO of Gildan. “I am impressed by the breadth and depth of the Company’s ESG efforts and proud that Gildan continues to be recognized by these important organizations for our ongoing efforts to make apparel with respect.”

“These recognitions are the result of the extensive work to drive our Next Generation ESG strategy across our entire operations,” said Peter Iliopoulos, Senior Vice-President of Taxation, Sustainability, and Governmental Affairs at Gildan. “I am proud of the dedication and commitment of our people around the world who are further integrating ESG across our business operations, as one of the key drivers of Gildan’s success.”

CDP’s 2023 Climate Change Disclosure - Gildan received an A- for its climate change disclosure in 2023, placing the Company in CDP’s Leadership band and above the apparel design sector average of B. The Company is among the 30% of organizations included in the group that reached the Leadership level.1 Specifically, Gildan was a top performer on its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emission performance, risk management processes, risk and opportunity disclosures, and emission reduction initiatives. CDP is a global non-profit charity that runs the global environmental disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Over 23,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023.

S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024 - Gildan was included by S&P Global as a Sustainability Yearbook member based on its 2023 CSA score. The Company was one of six companies in the Textiles, Apparel, and Luxury Goods industry sector included this year, and the only North American company recognized in this industry sector. The Yearbook is a comprehensive report distinguishing some of the world’s leading companies for their demonstrated sustainability initiatives and practices. Inclusion in the Yearbook is based on the S&P Global 2023 CSA scores, which uses a rigorous methodology to determine companies’ sustainability performance. To be listed, an organization must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a CSA score within 30% of their industry’s top-performers. As of December 22, 2023, only 8% of companies made the CSA Yearbook, out of the 9,400 companies considered for inclusion.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.



