Vietnamese, Russian Deputy PMs discuss measures to promote cooperation

VIETNAM, February 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on February 16 held phone talks with his Russian counterpart Alexander Valentinovich Novak to review the bilateral cooperation in the past time and discuss measures to promote cooperative ties in various areas in the coming time.

The two Deputy PMs held that the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a history of more than seven decades has kept developing and achieved important results, especially within the framework of the Inter-Governmental Committee for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technological Cooperation.

They affirmed to continue coordinating closely to implement agreements reached during visits and meetings by senior leaders of the two countries, and promote the effectiveness of existing dialogue and cooperation mechanisms to serve the sustainable socio-economic development of each country.

The two sides agreed to continue close coordination and take specific measures to step up trade - investment relations and further promote advantages brought by the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), especially in fields that are strengths of cooperation between the two countries such as oil and gas, energy, tourism, education - training, and science - technology; and promptly remove obstacles in implementing cooperation projects between the two nations. — VNA/VNS