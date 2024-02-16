Fly Private to the Bahamas: The 2024 Inked Cover Girl Competition is ON

Who will be the 2024 Inked Cover Girl?

Tattooed models compete to be featured on the cover of Inked, win $25k, fly private to the Bahamas for the cover shoot, and get a tattoo sesh with Ryan Ashley.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inked Cover Girl is thrilled to announce that voting is open for the 2024 competition, where aspiring tattoo models vie for the chance to rock the illustrious cover of Inked Magazine, win $25,000, and receive a tattoo session with Ryan Ashley. The stakes have soared to unprecedented heights as this year’s cover girl will also board a private jet to the Bahamas, where the exclusive cover shoot in paradise awaits. Against the stunning backdrop of azure waters and golden sands, her body art will take center stage as she glows beneath the island sun.

Returning as the competition host is Jessica Wilde, an influential figure among tattooed models. Aspiring Inked Cover Girls will gain invaluable insights from Wilde, learning essential tips and tricks to navigate the fiercely competitive world of tattoo modeling. Wilde will share her wisdom throughout the competition on crafting a compelling social media presence, breaking into the tattoo industry, mastering influencer techniques, and much more.

The coveted tattoo session with famed Ink Master Ryan Ashley eagerly awaits the 2024 Inked Cover Girl. Known for her distinctive style featuring intricate black and gray designs, fine line work, and an unwavering focus on detailed realism, Ryan Ashley promises an unforgettable tattooing experience, resulting in a work of art that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Kat Flores, aka Tatu Baby, will also be choosing one of the top competing models as this year’s Artist’s Pick. The chosen one will be flown to Miami for an exclusive 2-day tattoo session with the tattoo artist herself. Tatu Baby, known for her unique realism style, has tattooed celebrities like Karol G., Jason Derulo, and Rick Ross.

Since 2018, the Inked Cover Girl competition has proudly supported music professionals in need through MusiCares®, a nonprofit organization that provides relief for music industry professionals who are struggling with addiction or health issues or require emergency assistance. Inked Cover Girl, LLC is thrilled to support the music community with another donation to MusiCares at the end of the 2024 competition.

Visit cover.inkedmag.com for more information.