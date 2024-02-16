Submit Release
Air quality permits under review, published 2/9/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Cerro Gordo County

Golden Grain Energy, LLC (GGE) – 1822 43rd St SW, Mason City

Project No. 23-313

GGE operates an ethanol production facility. This project is to amend PSD Permit Nos. 03-A-600-P8 (EP-S10A), 05-A-780-P6 (EP-S10B), 03-A-603-P7 (EP-S40A), and 05-A-782-P5 (EP-S40B) to reflect the proposed addition of alternative operating scenarios for the control of distillation vapors associated with ethanol production. 

Public comment period ends March 8.

Muscatine County

Grain Processing Corporation, 1600 Oregon Street, Muscatine 

Project 24-003, Emission Point 327.0: The purpose of this project is to combine the exhaust systems of two stacks for four existing gluten filters in Gluten Plant 2. Emissions will now be vented through one new stack – EP327.0. The public comment period ends March 10.

Pottawattamie County

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC, 10868 189th St, Council Bluffs

Project Number 23-265, Modification of exhaust flow rate. The public comment period ends March 12.

