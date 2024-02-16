Vital Characteristics of Artificial Intelligence and the Ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Fourth Industrial Revolution & 100 Years of AI (1950-2050)

Researcher and innovator Alok Aggarwal explores the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how it will evolve during the next three decades

Analogous to steam engines, electric motors, and central processing units (CPUs) in the prior revolutions, in the current one, there will be a Cambrian explosion of Artificial Intelligence systems” — Alok Aggarwal