Laboratory Automation Market Landscape: Exploring Developments and Innovations by 2032 | CAGR 6.9%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently publish its latest study titled "Global Laboratory Automation Market: Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This comprehensive report not only conducts a meticulous risk analysis of the market but also spotlights promising opportunities. It offers strategic and tactical decision-making guidance covering the period from 2023 to 2032. The market study intelligently segments key regions driving market growth. Detailed within the report is extensive information about market research, development insights, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment scenario within the Global Laboratory Automation Market. Additionally, the study provides in-depth profiles of key industry players, including Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Siemens, Tecan Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Laboratory Automation Market Statistics: The global Laboratory Automation market size is expected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.



Laboratory Automation Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for High Throughput Screening (HTS): The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, in particular, have a growing need for high throughput screening to expedite drug discovery and development. Laboratory automation systems enable the rapid processing of large sample volumes, accelerating research efforts.

Rising Need for Improved Accuracy and Precision: Automation minimizes the risk of human error and enhances the precision and accuracy of laboratory processes. This is crucial in fields such as clinical diagnostics and research, where precise measurements and reproducibility are paramount.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning contribute to the development of more sophisticated and intelligent laboratory automation systems. These technologies enable automation platforms to handle complex tasks and adapt to changing experimental requirements.

Skilled Workforce Shortages: In many regions, there is a shortage of skilled laboratory personnel, and labor costs continue to rise. Laboratory automation helps address these challenges by reducing the reliance on manual labor, increasing efficiency, and streamlining workflows.

Growing Adoption of Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine requires the analysis of large datasets and complex molecular profiles. Laboratory automation plays a crucial role in handling the increased workload associated with personalized medicine, enabling efficient and scalable processes.

Expanding Applications in Genomics and Proteomics: The fields of genomics and proteomics involve large-scale analyses of genetic material and proteins. Laboratory automation facilitates the high-throughput processing of samples, making it essential for research and diagnostics in these areas.



The segments and sub-section of Laboratory Automation market is shown below:

By Product Type: Equipment and Software & Informatics

By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, and Proteomics Solutions

By End User: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Siemens, Tecan Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Important years considered in the Laboratory Automation study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Laboratory Automation Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Laboratory Automation Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Laboratory Automation in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Laboratory Automation market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Laboratory Automation market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Laboratory Automation Market

Laboratory Automation Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Laboratory Automation Market by Application/End Users

Laboratory Automation Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Laboratory Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Laboratory Automation Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Laboratory Automation (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Laboratory Automation Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



