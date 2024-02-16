Sunbird Drinks Announces Launch of its New Range of Drinks that Prioritize Natural Ingredients and Authentic Flavors

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – Sunbird Drinks (sunbirddrinks.com) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new range of naturally delicious drinks that are made with no added sugar and real ingredients to offer individuals an authentic flavor experience.

Crafted without artificial additives and with unique flavors, such as Guayusa and Ashwagandha, that utilize responsibly sourced ingredients and offer individuals a myriad of health benefits, Sunbird Drinks is not just selling drinks but promotes a lifestyle that values natural ingredients, sustainability, and a joy for life.

“Our guiding principle, “Taste Comes Naturally,” is more than just a slogan; it’s a philosophy that permeates every aspect of our brand,” said a spokesperson for Sunbird Drinks. “We are excited to introduce our range of drinks, including unique offerings like Guayusa and Ashwagandha, which are not just beverages but a lifestyle choice for the health-conscious and flavor-seeking individuals.”

From sourcing ingredients responsibly to minimizing waste in packing and production processes, every aspect of Sunbird Drinks’ operation is designed with sustainability in mind and to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

This ethical approach is highlighted in the brand’s steadfast belief that drinks are more than a choice; they are a statement about an individual and how they choose to live. That is why, in a world where artificial flavors and additives are all too common, Sunbird Drinks stands out with its commitment to natural ingredients and authentic flavors. These include:

Guayusa – The Smooth Energizer: Sunbird Drinks’ Guayusa drink is a testament to the brand’s commitment to natural energy. Sourced from the Amazon rainforest, Guayusa is known for its smooth, sustained energy boost, a healthier alternative to the jitters often associated with traditional caffeine sources. This drink is perfect for those who need an energy lift without compromising their health or experiencing the harsh effects of synthetic caffeine.

Ashwagandha – The Ancient Healer: Ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb, is another star in Sunbird Drinks’ lineup. Known for its stress-relieving properties, this ancient herb has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. The leading drink brand’s Ashwagandha drink combines the herb’s distinctive properties with a delicious flavor profile, making it not just a beverage but a wellness experience.

In addition to its iconic Guayusa and Ashwagandha drinks, Sunbird Drinks also offers a variety of other flavors, each with its unique appeal, such as:

Lime and Ginger that offer individuals a zesty punch.

Passion and Fire brings a fiery embrace of passionfruit and red pepper.

Sunbird Drinks’ Grapefruit flavor is a delightful blend of grapefruit juice and aronia. It is also available in a Passionfruit variant that combines the fruit with cardamom and red pepper for a spicy kick.

“As we continue to grow and expand our product line, we remain committed to our core values of natural goodness, quality, and sustainability. We are excited to bring our unique flavors to more people around the world and to continue leading the way in the natural beverage market,” furthered the spokesperson for Sunbird Drinks.

With Sunbird, it’s not just choosing a beverage; it’s about choosing a way of life that’s vibrant, healthy, and full of natural delight. Sunbird Drinks invites individuals to join the brand and embrace a lifestyle where taste comes naturally, and every drink celebrates flavor and authenticity.

To learn more about Sunbird Drinks AG and the launch of its new range of drinks, please visit the website at https://sunbirddrinks.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sunbird-drinks-announces-launch-of-its-new-range-of-drinks-that-prioritize-natural-ingredients-and-authentic-flavors/

About Sunbird Drinks AG

We brew drinks with soul. So with a lot of love and passion but without added sugar or other artificial additives. We work with organically grown ingredients grown in an organically diverse environment.

