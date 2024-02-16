Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,054 in the last 365 days.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05258 per Equity share. The distribution is payable March 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as of February 29, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on February 29, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.05258 per share based on the VWAP of $6.31 payable on March 8, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.24 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal
BCE Inc.
CIBC
CI Financial Corp.
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Enbridge Inc.
 Great West Lifeco Inc.
Loblaw Companies Limited
National Bank of Canada
Ovintiv Inc.
Power Corporation of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Sun Life Financial Inc.		 TELUS Corporation
The Bank of Nova Scotia
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Thomson Reuters Corporation
TMX Group Inc.
TransAlta Corporation
TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details
 
Equity Share (DS)   $0.05258
     
Record Date:   February 29, 2024
     
Payable Date:   March 8, 2024


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 dividendselect15.com info@quadravest.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more