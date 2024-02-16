Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04658 for each Class A share and $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as at February 29, 2024.
Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on February 29, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.04658 per share based on the VWAP of $6.59 payable on March 8, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.39 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.22 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.62.
The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:
|
Banks
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
Investment Management
AGF Management Ltd.
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc.
|
Life Insurance
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
|
Utilities & Other
BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Financial Corp.
TMX Group Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (PDV)
|$0.04658
|Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)
|$0.06667
|Record Date:
|February 29, 2024
|Payable Date:
|March 8, 2024
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|www.primedividend.com
|info@quadravest.com