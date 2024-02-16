Hubbell to Host Investor Conference

Submit Release
Shelton, CT, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) will host an investor conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 beginning at 8:30 AM ET and concluding at 12:00 PM ET. The purpose of the meeting is for senior management to provide an overview of the business as well as to discuss the Company's outlook with institutional investors and security analysts. 

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York. The live audio of the conference and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visting Hubbell's website. You can access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event. 

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact

Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
PO Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4292


