Uruguayan newspaper hails Việt Nam’s 'bamboo diplomacy'

VIETNAM, February 16 - BUENOS AIRES — The vibrant relations with Latin America contributed to the success of Việt Nam’s diplomacy last year, according to an article published by the El Popular (People) e-newspaper, the organ of the Communist Party of Uruguay.

The article highlighted the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Latin American nations, saying it made important, outstanding progress during the year.

It commended the concerted and comprehensive implementation of the foreign policy by Việt Nam, which covers all the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, and demonstrates the country’s 'bamboo diplomacy'.

The term 'bamboo diplomacy' was coined by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng at a diplomatic conference in 2016 and reiterated at the first national conference on foreign affairs in 2021. At these meetings, the leader likened Việt Nam’s foreign policy to bamboo, with strong roots, solid stems and flexible branches.

The article said Việt Nam's high-ranking leaders made more than 40 visits to neighbouring countries, important partners and traditional friends; and welcomed nearly 50 leaders of foreign countries and international organisations last year.

Such activities contributed to raising the quality of Việt Nam’s external affairs and international integration, as well as the country’s position and reputation in the international arena, it noted.

It recalled the visits to Cuba, Argentina and Uruguay by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ from April 22-29, 2023, and another to Brazil by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính from September 23-25 in the same year.

Việt Nam also welcomed many high-ranking delegations from countries in the region, including those led by President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez; former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet; El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco; and Minister of Policies for Regional Integration of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejía; and Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica Vince Henderson, the article said. — VNS