Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The smart agriculture market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart agriculture market size is predicted to reach $25.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The growth in the smart agriculture market is due to rising pressure on the food supply system due to the rapidly growing population. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart agriculture market share. Major players in the smart agriculture market include Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

Smart Agriculture Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Farm Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global smart agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart agriculture is a modern method of doing agricultural activities that uses the Internet of Things (IoT), robots, artificial intelligence, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies to boost farm output. It is a creative strategy for minimizing human work and maximizing the utilization of resources.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Smart Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Agriculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Smart Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Smart Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

