Rubber Process Oil Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rubber Process Oil Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rubber process oil market size is predicted to reach $2.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.
The growth in the rubber process oil market is due to increased consumption of rubber process oils in manufacturing tires. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rubber process oil market share. Major players in the rubber process oil market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Total S.A., Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A, Reliance Industries Limited, Petronas Lubricants Belgium NV.
Rubber Process Oil Market Segments
• By Type: Aromatic, Paraffinic, Naphthenic, Mild Extracted Solvent (MES), Residual Aromatic Extracted Solvent (RAE), Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracted Solvent (TDAE)
• By Application: Rubber Processing, Adhesives And Sealants, Polymer, Consumer Products, Paints And Coatings
• By End User: Automotive, Construction, Gas And Oil
• By Geography: The global rubber process oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Rubber processing oils function as plasticizers, improving the processability and filter incorporation, or as extenders. These oils also help to improve the physical properties of vulcanization, lowering the cost of rubber compound end products. Rubber process oil is used in the production of toys, rubber bands, automotive tires, and aircraft parts.
