Aerospace Titanium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aerospace Titanium Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The aerospace titanium market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.83 billion in 2023 to $3.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Titanium Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace titanium market size is predicted to reach $4.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the aerospace titanium market is due to the increase in military spending. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace titanium market share. Major players in the aerospace titanium market include Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Aperam Ltd., GE Aviation, Precision Castparts Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated.

Aerospace Titanium Market Segments

• By Type: TC4, TC6, TC16, Ti555, Other Types

• By Alloy Type: Alpha, Alpha+Beta, Beta

• By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft

• By Application: Structural Airframes, Engines, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global aerospace titanium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace titanium refers to titanium used in aircraft, armor plating, naval ships, spacecraft, and missiles due to its high tensile strength-to-density ratio, good corrosion resistance, and ability to sustain fairly high temperatures without creep.

