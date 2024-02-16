Serious Games Market: Industry Overview and Future Projections 2030

Serious games market

Globalization facilitates the distribution and adoption of serious games across different regions and markets, contributing to market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Serious Games Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" reveals that the serious games market reached a value of $5.94 billion in 2020 and is predicted to hit $32.72 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.47%.

The Serious Games Market refers to the global industry involved in the development, distribution, and utilization of interactive digital games designed for purposes beyond mere entertainment. These games are specifically created to serve educational, training, simulation, or other serious objectives, such as skill development, behavior change, decision-making improvement, or raising awareness about specific issues. Unlike traditional video games, serious games are designed with explicit learning or training outcomes in mind.

They are often used in various sectors including education, healthcare, defense, corporate training, government, and others. The Serious Games Market encompasses a wide range of gaming platforms, applications, industry verticals, and regions, to leverage gamification techniques to enhance engagement, retention, and effectiveness in achieving serious objectives.

Factors such as the growing demand for more engaging platforms in enterprises, increased use of mobile educational games, and the widespread adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities are driving this growth. Nonetheless, challenges like lack of awareness about the benefits of serious games and inadequate game design may impede market expansion.

In terms of gaming platforms, smartphones held the largest share in 2020 and are expected to maintain their dominance due to the burgeoning mobile gaming sector, which offers cost-effective solutions. The simulation and training segment led the market in 2020, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance, fueled by the rising trend of game-based learning in organizations across various sectors. However, the research and planning segment is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate.

The education sector was the primary contributor to the market in 2020 and is projected to remain a key player, driven by the benefits serious games offer in enhanced learning experiences, customization, and cost-effectiveness. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of serious games in education as remote learning became widespread. Platforms like BYJU'S have reported increased engagement and enthusiasm among students by creatively integrating games into e-learning systems.

Furthermore, professional associations like the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) have endorsed the use of virtual simulation to substitute clinical hours for students in health sciences professions amid the pandemic. This endorsement has further highlighted the value and relevance of serious games in various educational and training contexts.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the global serious games market because a large number of the population is active on social media and the presence of developing countries such as India, China, South Korea, and others. Moreover, the surge in demand for effective educational tools that enhance the knowledge & interest of students, the inclination of businesses toward cost-effective training modules, strong growth in research & planning, and emerging technological infrastructure are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for serious games market in Asia-Pacific.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the market, valued at $5.94 billion in 2020, is forecasted to surge to $32.72 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.47%. This 2030 projection surpasses pre-pandemic estimates. The global closure of schools due to COVID-19 resulted in over 1.2 billion students being out of school, prompting significant shifts in education towards e-learning, where teaching is conducted remotely via digital platforms.

However, this transition has led to a decline in children's enthusiasm for learning. To address this challenge, e-learning platforms have integrated serious games into their systems to enhance engagement. BYJU'S, an e-learning platform based in India, reported that the strategic incorporation of games resulted in increased engagement and enthusiasm for learning, particularly among younger students. Consequently, awareness of the investigated market has heightened.

Additionally, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, on March 30, 2020, the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) advocated for the use of virtual simulation to substitute clinical hours for students in health sciences professions, such as nursing and medical students.

Some of the key serious games industry players profiled in the report include BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Virtual Heroes, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems. This study includes market share, trends, serious games market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

