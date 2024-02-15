City of Lawrence App launching February 20

As part of our work to more easily share and receive information with our community about important city services, the City of Lawrence is launching our revamped app on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The City of Lawrence App makes it easier for community members to request City services – allowing them to submit a ticket and follow along with progress updates through the work’s completion. At launch, the City of Lawrence App will allow community members to submit requests for City assistance in seven service categories:

Property Maintenance – General (code compliance)

Property Maintenance – Weeds

Police – Non-Emergency (theft of items – not vehicles, damage to property, theft of vehicle, use of financial card, and shoplifting – for businesses only)

Parks Maintenance Issue

Tree/Overhead Limbs

Missed Trash Collection

Dead Animal

Using the app is simple. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 20, community members can access it online at lawrenceks.org/request-services or by downloading the “SeeClickFix” app to their smart phone from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Once you’re in the app, you’ll need to sign up for a new account or login if you already have one. Then there are just a few steps to complete your request:

Click “Submit Request” Add a photo (this is optional but encouraged) Confirm the location Select the request category Submit your request and follow the ticket through completion as it gets routed to the appropriate City team

All communication related to your service request will happen within the app, and community members will receive updates on the response in real time.

The City intends to launch a second segment of request types later this year. More information on the second phase will be shared ahead of its launch.

The City of Lawrence App is powered by SeeClickFix, which is used by several of our neighboring communities, including Topeka, Shawnee, Mission Hills and more.

