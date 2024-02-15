Submit Release
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced net income of approximately $471,000, or $0.62 per basic share and $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to net income of approximately $612,000, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the six months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of approximately $837,000, or $1.10 per basic share and $1.09 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $1,231,000, or $1.63 per basic share and $1.61 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s fiscal year ends June 30, 2024.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $2.013 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to approximately $2.008 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of approximately $5,000, or 0.21%. The increase in the net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $289,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $284,000. In the three months ended in both December 31, 2023, and 2022, the Bank made no provision for loan losses. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately $18,000, or 14.4%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $214,000, or 16.4%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $29,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $108,000, office building expense of approximately $17,000, other operating expense of approximately $44,000, professional service expense of approximately $11,000, and data processing expense of approximately $34,000.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $3.884 million, a decrease of approximately $241,000, or 5.85%, when compared to the six months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $324,000 offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $565,000. There was no provision for loan losses in the six months ended December 31, 2023 or for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended December 31, 2023, total non-interest income increased approximately $47,000, or 19.27%, compared to the same period in 2022, while non-interest expense increased approximately $339,000, or 12.53%. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $59,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $221,000, office and equipment of approximately $34,000, data processing expense of approximately $52,000, and other operating expense of approximately $75,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2023 were approximately $109.7 million, as compared to approximately $108.6 million at June 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $13.7 million at December 31, 2023, or 12.5% of total assets, as compared to approximately $12.1 million at June 30, 2023, or 11.2% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
 
    December 31,
2023
Unaudited
     June 30,
2023
Audited
  
ASSETS                
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 11,344     $ 8,745    
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value   40,222       40,425    
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK   120       98    
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses
    of $971 and $1,049		   53,929       55,356    
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net   1,112       858    
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE   822       782    
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS   2,142       2,367    
                 
TOTAL ASSETS $ 109,691     $ 108,631    
                 
LIABILITIES                
DEPOSITS $ 90,431     $ 90,952    
FHLB ADVANCES   0       0    
OTHER LIABILITIES   5,558       5,557    
TOTAL LIABILITIES   95,989       96,509    
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
 Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
    500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
    and outstanding		   -       -    
 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
    3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued		   15       15    
 Additional paid-in capital   13,940       13,938    
 Shares held in trust, 44,829 shares at cost   (752 )     (752 )  
 Retained earnings   13,120       12,280    
 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares   (8,825 )     (8,825 )  
 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (3,796 )     (4,534 )  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   13,702       12,122    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 109,691     $ 108,631    
 


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,
     Six Months Ended
December 31,
  
    2023
(Unaudited)		     2022     2023
(Unaudited)		   2022
  
INTEREST INCOME:
                      
                       
   Interest and fees on loans $ 2,210   $ 1,960   $ 4,176 $ 3,967  
   Interest and dividends on securities   183     195     369   388  
   Other interest income   80     29     188   54  
                       
            Total interest income   2,473     2,184     4,733   4,409  
                       
INTEREST EXPENSE:                      
   Interest on deposits   460     132     849   239  
   Interest on borrowings   0     44     0   45  
              Total interest expense   460     176     849   284  
              Net interest income before provision
              for loan losses		   2,013     2,008     3,884   4,125  
   Provision for loan losses   0     0     0   0  
              Net interest income after provision
                 for loan losses		   2,013     2,008     3,884  
4,125		  
                       
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                      
   Fees and other non-interest income   32     43     68   80  
   Miscellaneous income   114     85     223   164  
   Total non-interest income   146     128     291   244  
                       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                      
   Salaries and employee benefits   916     808     1,823   1,602  
   Office building and equipment expenses   84     67     170   136  
   Professional Services Expense   125     114     252   295  
   Data Processing Expense   200     166     384   332  
   Other operating expense   197     153     414   339  
                          Total non-interest expense   1,522     1,308     3,043   2,704  
                       
   Income before income taxes   637     828     1,132   1,665  
                       
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   166     216     295   434  
                       
              Net Income $ 471   $ 612   $ 837 $ 1,231  
                       
EARNINGS PER SHARE:                      
              Basic $ 0.62   $ 0.81   $ 1.10 $ 1.63  
              Diluted $ 0.61   $ 0.80   $ 1.09 $ 1.61  
                       
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ ---   $ ---   $ --- $ ---  
                       
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                      
             Basic   761,257     756,374     761,257   756,374  
             Diluted   768,395     764,094     768,628   763,818  
 

Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860
February 15, 2024


