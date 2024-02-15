Read more about Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery staff receive federal VA Operational Excellence Award

POSTED ON February 15, 2024

Feb. 15, 2024

NORTHEAST LOUISIANA VETERANS CEMETERY STAFF RECEIVE FEDERAL VA OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

BATON ROUGE, La.—The staff of the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery received the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration’s Operational Excellence Award in a ceremony this morning at the cemetery. James Earp, director of NCA’s Veterans Cemetery Grants Program presented the award to Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Ret) and NELVC director Tim Johnson.

The Operational Excellence Award is given to state veteran cemeteries for excellent compliance during their triennial review, which is a rigorous process examining 95 NCA standards including interment operations, grounds and equipment maintenance and headstone alignment. This is the second time that NELVC staff have received the award, and it serves as a testament to the high standards they uphold.

“Our cemetery program is a cornerstone of our department, and our staff take great pride in providing a final resting place of honor to our nation’s heroes who call Louisiana home,” said Secretary Meginley. “I commend Tim Johnson and his team for their outstanding accomplishment, and for their commitment to the veterans of northeast Louisiana.”

There are more than 1,000 veterans and veteran spouses and dependents interred at the NELVC. The cemetery is situated on 52 acres, which will accommodate interment for more than 31,000. Veterans who are interested in interment may complete an eligibility request form, as well as an interment request form, at www.vetaffairs.la.gov/benefit/veterans-cemeteries/, or print and mail the form(s).

The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is located at 2413 Highway 425 in Rayville. For questions or more information about the cemetery, call 318.728.4346 or follow on Facebook.

