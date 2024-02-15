Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,393 in the last 365 days.

FEMSA Announces the date for its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announces it will hold its Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on March 22, 2024, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”). A copy of the formal call for the Shareholders’ Meeting is available in the following link: https://femsa.gcs-web.com/shareholder-meeting-information.

The detailed proposals for each item of the agendas of the Shareholders’ meeting, including the names and biographies of the persons being nominated to be appointed to FEMSA’s Board of Directors and to the Audit, Corporate Practices and Nominations, and Operations and Strategy committees, are available on the FEMSA website: https://femsa.gcs-web.com/shareholder-meeting-information.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.


Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6000
investor@femsa.com.mx
femsa.gcs-web.com

Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
femsa.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

FEMSA Announces the date for its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more