Nationwide Arena: A Hub for Sports and Entertainment in Columbus.

Nestled in the heart of Columbus, Nationwide Arena stands as a prominent venue, offering a versatile platform for a variety of events. As a multifaceted space, it enriches the city's cultural fabric by hosting a diverse array of activities.

General Information:

Centrally located in Columbus, Nationwide Arena serves as a cornerstone of the city's cultural landscape. Its strategic placement provides accessibility to a wide audience, contributing significantly to the local entertainment scene.

Home NHL Team:

Proudly serving as the home to the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League (NHL), Nationwide Arena holds a special place in the hearts of hockey enthusiasts, fostering community pride and a sense of identity.

Best Seats for Hockey:

For an immersive hockey experience, spectators at Nationwide Arena can find optimal views by selecting seats in sections close to the ice. Sections such as 101 or 126 offer a prime vantage point, providing an excellent view of the thrilling on-ice action.

Best Seats for Concerts:

Prime seating for concerts at Nationwide Arena is often found in central sections with unobstructed views. Typically, lower and mid-level areas offer excellent sightlines and acoustics, ensuring an optimal concert experience for attendees.

Club Seats:

Nationwide Arena provides exclusive club seating options, offering enhanced amenities, superior comfort, and access to private lounges. These club seats cater to patrons seeking a refined and comfortable setting for their event experience.

Ticket Prices for Hockey:

Ticket prices for hockey events at Nationwide Arena vary, accommodating diverse preferences and budget considerations. Factors such as opponents and seat locations influence pricing to ensure accessibility for a broad audience.

Ticket Prices for Concerts:

Concert ticket pricing at Nationwide Arena is thoughtfully structured to cater to various budgets. Factors such as artists, seat locations, and event popularity are taken into account, ensuring inclusivity for all music enthusiasts attending events.

Suites:

Elevate your event experience at Nationwide Arena with private suites, featuring personalized service and bespoke amenities. Suite pricing reflects a commitment to providing an exclusive and luxurious environment for patrons.

Nationwide Arena continues to be a hub for sports and entertainment in Columbus, providing an inclusive platform for enthusiasts to gather and enjoy diverse cultural experiences.