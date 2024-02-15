Save the Date: Second Annual Spring Benefit Dinner for United Disaster Relief

This is a press release from United Disaster Relief:

Mark your calendars for an evening of joy and generosity at our Second Annual Spring Benefit Dinner, scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the exquisite Ukiah Valley Conference Center. Immerse yourself in a delightful experience featuring a sumptuous catered dinner by Ellery Clark Catering, a vibrant no-host bar by the Lions Club, delectable desserts, refreshing non-alcoholic beverages, soulful live music, and an enticing silent auction.

Tickets for this unforgettable event will be available starting February 20, 2024. Individual tickets are priced at $75.00, while couples or pairs can enjoy a special rate of $125.00. Your support goes beyond attendance – businesses are encouraged to explore sponsorship opportunities, and we kindly request donations for our silent auction.

This year, we are redoubling our efforts to make the event more impactful. We aim to raise funds to secure our current facility, ensuring continuity in aiding those affected by disasters and preparing for future challenges. Currently, our focus extends to assisting survivors of past wildfires, house fires, and families grappling with storm damage, such as trees falling onto homes.

As a token of our gratitude, active volunteers and clients are eligible for a discounted ticket rate of $50.00 each or $100.00 for couples/pairs. Your contribution will directly impact the lives of those in need.

We eagerly anticipate another successful fundraiser and invite you to join us in making a difference. Don’t forget – our doors are always open for tours throughout the year, offering you the chance to witness firsthand the impact of your generous donations. Together, let’s build a resilient community and create a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve. See you on May 16th for an evening filled with compassion, camaraderie, and commitment!