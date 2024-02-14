First steps towards a risk management plan in Paraguay's Missions

In the framework of the project "Design and implementation of the Risk Management Plan for the Jesuit Missions of Santísima Trinidad de Paraná and Jesús de Tavarangüe, World Heritage site in Paraguay", financed by the Netherlands Funds-in-Trust and to be implemented by the National Secretariat of Tourism-SENATUR and UNESCO Montevideo, in coordination with the Latin American and Caribbean Unit of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, the first technical mission to the Jesuit Missions of Santísima Trinidad de Paraná and Jesús de Tavarangüe, a site included in the World Heritage List since 1993, was carried out.

The mission took place from 2 to 7 December 2023 and counted on the participation of Mexican expert Francisco Vidargas, who provided technical support to SENATUR technical staff in the survey of the Missions and accompanied meetings with key stakeholders in the territory and managers of the World Heritage site, with the aim of identifying possible risks that could affect the Outstanding Universal Value of the property.

This first technical visit made it possible to define the plan's actions and the workplan with the national team.

The project aims to prepare a study of the carrying capacity and the impact of climate change on the World Heritage site, which will enable the design of a risk management plan in accordance with the specific needs of the site and which will be the result of participatory work with the communities involved and other stakeholders.

This plan will consolidate the lines of action necessary to ensure sustainable tourism, while preventing the impacts of climate change, such as heavy rains and winds that have caused flooding in the area in 2022 and 2023.

This will help to protect both the Outstanding Universal Value, the integrity and authenticity of the site, and to ensure the economic and social development and quality of life of the communities linked to it, the vast majority of whom are indigenous communities.

Over the coming months, consultations, research and information gathering, and induction workshops will be held with site managers for the preparation of the carrying capacity and climate change impact studies, as well as workshops with managers and stakeholders on identifying risks to the property. These actions will contribute to strengthening the capacities of site managers and local administrators and provide them with a better understanding of the risks and challenges threatening the site.

Risk Management Plan for all World Heritage properties is a priority of the 2014-2024 Action plan for World Heritage in the Latin America and the Caribbean Region and the World Heritage Centre is also prioritizing action on climate change, having recently adopted a Policy Document on Climate Action for World Heritage.