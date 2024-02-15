Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,427 in the last 365 days.

Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

Subscription revenue growth accelerated while margins continued to expand sequentially

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.   The financial results are preliminary and subject to completion of the Company’s audit as described below.   

“I am pleased that Q4 showed continued improvement in our financial metrics,” said Darryl Rawlings, CEO and Chair of the Board. “The combination of accelerated subscription revenue growth, continued margin expansion and efficient acquisition spend drove another quarter of positive free cash flow.”

Total Revenue by Quarter
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $295.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,714,473 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 12% over December 31, 2022.
  • Subscription business revenue was $191.5 million, an increase of 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 991,426 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 14% over December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss was $(2.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(9.3) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Operating cash flow was $17.5 million and free cash flow was $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $1.0 million and free cash flow of $(4.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $1.1 billion, an increase of 22% compared to 2022.
  • Subscription business revenue was $712.9 million, an increase of 19% compared to 2022.
  • Net loss was $(44.7) million, or $(1.08) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(44.7) million, or $(1.10) per basic and diluted share, in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million in 2022.
  • Operating cash flow was $18.6 million and free cash flow was $0.4 million in 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(8.0) million and free cash flow of $(25.1) million in 2022.
  • At December 31, 2023, the Company held $277.2 million in cash and short-term investments, including $46.6 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.
  • The Company maintained $241.3 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $64.1 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $177.2 million.

Annual Report on Form 10-K
While the Company is still completing its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting in its upcoming fiscal 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company expects to report two material weaknesses in internal controls. The first material weakness relates to information technology controls, primarily in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems.

The second material weakness relates to internal controls over financial reporting, pertaining to the Company’s Other Business segment. The 2023 audit remains open, and the Company is working with its auditors to complete the process. As a result, the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 are preliminary and subject to the completion of the audit. Efforts to remediate these material weaknesses are underway. The Company expects to provide additional details about the material weaknesses, including its remediation efforts, in its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10182458.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 990,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the timing thereof, its’ ability to complete its 2023 annual audit and timely file its Form 10-K, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to complete its 2023 annual audit and timely file its Form 10-K, the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)      (unaudited)          
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 191,537     $ 158,562     $ 712,906     $ 596,610  
Other business   104,320       87,447       395,699       308,569  
Total revenue   295,857       246,009       1,108,605       905,179  
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business(1)   158,631       131,823       613,686       497,684  
Other business   97,162       80,537       363,903       285,310  
Total cost of revenue(2)   255,793       212,360       977,589       782,994  
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1)   5,969       6,955       21,403       25,133  
General and administrative(1)   13,390       10,472       60,207       39,379  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   17,189       22,457       77,372       89,500  
Depreciation and amortization   3,029       2,897       12,474       10,921  
Total operating expenses   39,577       42,781       171,456       164,933  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (79 )     (85 )     (219 )     (253 )
Operating loss   408       (9,217 )     (40,659 )     (43,001 )
Interest expense   3,697       1,587       12,077       4,267  
Other income, net   (1,256 )     (1,504 )     (7,701 )     (3,072 )
Loss before income taxes   (2,033 )     (9,300 )     (45,035 )     (44,196 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   130       (15 )     (342 )     476  
Net loss $ (2,163 )   $ (9,285 )   $ (44,693 )   $ (44,672 )
               
Net loss per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.05 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (1.08 )   $ (1.10 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   41,716,527       40,936,507       41,436,882       40,765,355  
               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:        
  Three Months Ended December 31,
   Year Ended December 31,
 
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cost of revenue $ 1,478     $ 1,346     $ 5,279     $ 6,484  
Technology and development   861       1,549       2,846       4,742  
General and administrative   3,269       3,550       17,717       12,831  
New pet acquisition expense   1,693       2,122       7,319       9,336  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,301     $ 8,567     $ 33,161     $ 33,393  
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 217,739     $ 176,083     $ 831,055     $ 649,737  
Other cost of revenue   38,054       36,277       146,534       133,257  
Total cost of revenue $ 255,793     $ 212,360     $ 977,589     $ 782,994  


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,501     $ 65,605  
Short-term investments   129,667       156,804  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,085 at December 31, 2023 and $540 at December 31, 2022   267,899       232,439  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   17,022       14,248  
Total current assets   562,089       469,096  
Restricted cash   22,963       19,032  
Long-term investments   12,866       7,841  
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net   103,650       90,701  
Intangible assets, net   18,745       24,031  
Other long-term assets   18,922       18,943  
Goodwill   43,713       41,983  
Total assets $ 782,948     $ 671,627  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 10,505     $ 9,471  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   34,052       32,616  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   63,238       43,734  
Deferred revenue   235,329       202,692  
Long-term debt - current portion   1,350       1,103  
Total current liabilities   344,474       289,616  
Long-term debt   127,580       68,354  
Deferred tax liabilities   2,685       3,392  
Other liabilities   4,487       4,968  
Total liabilities   479,226       366,330  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   536,108       499,694  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   403       (6,301 )
Accumulated deficit   (216,255 )     (171,562 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022   (16,534 )     (16,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   303,722       305,297  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 782,948     $ 671,627  


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)     (unaudited)    
Operating activities              
Net loss $ (2,163 )   $ (9,285 )   $ (44,693 )   $ (44,672 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   3,029       2,897       12,474       10,921  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,301       8,567       33,161       33,393  
Other, net   2,481       1,023       1,347       1,051  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables   10,153       (8,034 )     (35,440 )     (66,982 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   854       (807 )     (1,907 )     (5,227 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   5,476       2,388       1,644       3,136  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   1,788       4,164       19,485       4,227  
Deferred revenue   (11,412 )     106       32,567       56,153  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   17,507       1,019       18,638       (8,000 )
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities   (56,547 )     (147,346 )     (165,936 )     (273,006 )
Maturities and sales of investment securities   42,905       134,718       190,270       239,210  
Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired         (12,279 )           (15,034 )
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (3,970 )     (5,478 )     (18,280 )     (17,088 )
Other   165       (167 )     1,585       (1,598 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (17,447 )     (30,552 )     7,639       (67,516 )
Financing activities              
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees         14,826       60,102       69,138  
Repayment of debt financing   (337 )     (271 )     (1,717 )     (571 )
Repurchases of common stock                     (5,755 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   1,374       706       2,655       2,290  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (240 )     (579 )     (1,536 )     (4,359 )
Other   (228 )           (378 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   569       14,682       59,126       60,743  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   1,254       505       424       (1,459 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   1,883       (14,346 )     85,827       (16,232 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   168,581       98,983       84,637       100,869  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 170,464     $ 84,637     $ 170,464     $ 84,637  


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:                       
                                                               
  Year Ended
December 31,
 		                                               
  2023   2022                                                
Total Business:                                                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,714,473       1,537,573                                                  
Subscription Business:                                                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   991,426       869,862                                                  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 65.26     $ 63.82                                                  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 419     $ 641                                                  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 228     $ 289                                                  
Average monthly retention   98.49 %     98.69 %                                                
                                                               
                                                               
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,
2023
 		  Sep. 30,
2023
 		  Jun. 30,
2023
 		  Mar. 31,
2023
 		  Dec. 31,
2022
 		  Sep. 30,
2022
 		  Jun. 30,
2022
 		  Mar. 31,
2022
Total Business:                                                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,714,473       1,712,177       1,679,659       1,616,865       1,537,573       1,439,605       1,348,145       1,267,253  
Subscription Business:                                                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   991,426       969,322       943,958       906,369       869,862       808,077       770,318       736,691  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 67.07     $ 65.82     $ 64.41     $ 63.58     $ 63.11     $ 63.80     $ 64.26     $ 64.21  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 419     $ 428     $ 470     $ 541     $ 641     $ 673     $ 713     $ 730  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 217     $ 212     $ 236     $ 247     $ 283     $ 268     $ 309     $ 301  
Average monthly retention   98.49 %     98.55 %     98.61 %     98.65 %     98.69 %     98.71 %     98.74 %     98.75 %


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
                       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 17,507     $ 1,019     $ 18,638     $ (8,000 )
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (3,970 )     (5,478 )     (18,280 )     (17,088 )
Free cash flow $ 13,537     $ (4,459 )   $ 358     $ (25,088 )


The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 217,739     $ 176,083     $ 831,055     $ 649,737  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (885 )     (899 )     (3,450 )     (4,054 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices     (77,572 )     (59,946 )     (287,858 )     (212,857 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 139,282     $ 115,238     $ 539,747     $ 432,826  
% of subscription revenue     72.7 %     72.7 %     75.7 %     72.5 %
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 38,054     $ 36,277     $ 146,534     $ 133,257  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (386 )     (414 )     (1,544 )     (2,232 )
Other business variable expenses     (19,301 )     (20,591 )     (75,756 )     (72,453 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 18,367     $ 15,272     $ 69,234     $ 58,572  
% of subscription revenue     9.6 %     9.6 %     9.7 %     9.8 %
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 5,969     $ 6,955     $ 21,403     $ 25,133  
General and administrative expense     13,390       10,472       60,207       39,379  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (3,797 )     (5,019 )     (19,869 )     (17,135 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2           (193 )     (4,175 )     (372 )
Development expenses3     (1,683 )     (2,084 )     (5,100 )     (7,789 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 13,879     $ 10,131     $ 52,466     $ 39,216  
% of total revenue     4.7 %     4.1 %     4.7 %     4.3 %
                 
New pet acquisition expense   $ 17,189     $ 22,457     $ 77,372     $ 89,500  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (1,567 )     (2,079 )     (7,000 )     (9,116 )
Other business pet acquisition expense     (77 )     (65 )     (200 )     (541 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 15,545     $ 20,313     $ 70,172     $ 79,843  
% of subscription revenue     8.1 %     12.8 %     9.8 %     13.4 %
                 
1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.7 million and $1.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.
2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executives' departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):  
                 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,  
    2023       2022       2023       2022    
Operating Income, GAAP Basis $ 408     $ (9,217 )   $ (40,659 )   $ (43,001 )  
Non-GAAP Expense adjustments                
Acquisition cost   15,622       20,378       70,372       80,384    
Stock-based compensation expense1   6,636       8,411       31,864       32,537    
Development expenses3   1,683       2,084       5,100       7,789    
Depreciation and amortization   3,029       2,897       12,474       10,921    
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2         193       4,175       372    
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (79 )     (85 )     (219 )     (253 )  
Total Adjusted Operating income $ 27,457     $ 24,831     $ 83,545     $ 89,255    
                 
Subscription Business:                
Subscription Operating Income, GAAP Basis $ 1,300     $ (8,753 )   $ (35,994 )   $ (39,757 )  
Non-GAAP Expense adjustments                
Acquisition cost   15,545       20,313       70,172       79,843    
Stock-based compensation expense1   5,006       6,628       24,488       26,673    
Development expenses3   1,090       1,343       3,281       5,123    
Depreciation and amortization   1,961       1,867       8,021       7,205    
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2         124       218       241    
Subscription Adjusted Operating income $ 24,902     $ 21,522     $ 70,186     $ 79,328    
                 
Other Business:                
Other Business Operating Income, GAAP Basis $ (813 )   $ (379 )   $ (4,446 )   $ (2,992 )  
Non-GAAP Expense adjustments                
Acquisition cost   77       65       200       541    
Stock-based compensation expense1   1,630       1,783       7,376       5,865    
Development expenses3   593       741       1,819       2,666    
Depreciation and amortization   1,068       1,030       4,453       3,716    
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2         69       3,957       131    
Other Business Adjusted Operating income $ 2,555     $ 3,309     $ 13,359     $ 9,927    
                 
1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.7 million and $1.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.
2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executives' departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Subscription revenue $ 191,537     $ 158,562     $ 712,906     $ 596,610  
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   139,281       115,238       539,746       432,826  
Subscription variable expenses   18,367       15,272       69,234       58,572  
Subscription fixed expenses*   8,987       6,530       33,740       25,884  
Subscription adjusted operating income $ 24,902     $ 21,522     $ 70,186     $ 79,328  
               
Other business revenue $ 104,320     $ 87,447     $ 395,699     $ 308,569  
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   77,572       59,946       287,858       212,857  
Other business variable expenses   19,301       20,591       75,756       72,453  
Other business fixed expenses*   4,892       3,601       18,726       13,332  
Other business adjusted operating income $ 2,555     $ 3,309     $ 13,359     $ 9,927  
               
Revenue $ 295,857     $ 246,009     $ 1,108,605     $ 905,179  
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   216,854       175,184       827,605       645,683  
Variable expenses   37,668       35,863       144,990       131,025  
Fixed expenses*   13,879       10,131       52,466       39,216  
Total business adjusted operating income $ 27,457     $ 24,831     $ 83,545     $ 89,255  
               
As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Subscription revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   72.7 %     72.7 %     75.7 %     72.5 %
Subscription variable expenses   9.6 %     9.6 %     9.7 %     9.8 %
Subscription fixed expenses*   4.7 %     4.1 %     4.7 %     4.3 %
Subscription adjusted operating income   13.0 %     13.6 %     9.8 %     13.3 %
               
Other business revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   74.4 %     68.6 %     72.7 %     69.0 %
Other business variable expenses   18.5 %     23.5 %     19.1 %     23.5 %
Other business fixed expenses*   4.7 %     4.1 %     4.7 %     4.3 %
Other business adjusted operating income   2.4 %     3.8 %     3.4 %     3.2 %
               
Revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   73.3 %     71.2 %     74.7 %     71.3 %
Variable expenses   12.7 %     14.6 %     13.1 %     14.5 %
Fixed expenses*   4.7 %     4.1 %     4.7 %     4.3 %
Total adjusted operating income   9.3 %     10.1 %     7.5 %     9.9 %


*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives.  Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):
                               
  Year Ended December 31,                        
    2023       2022                          
Net loss $ (44,693 )   $ (44,672 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   31,864       32,537                          
Depreciation and amortization expense   12,474       10,921                          
Interest income   (9,011 )     (3,026 )                        
Interest expense   12,077       4,267                          
Other non-operating expenses         (1 )                        
Income tax (benefit) expense   (342 )     476                          
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   4,175       372                          
(Gain) loss from equity method investment   (110 )     (131 )                        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,434     $ 743                          
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022
Net loss $ (2,163 )   $ (4,036 )   $ (13,714 )   $ (24,780 )   $ (9,285 )   $ (12,914 )   $ (13,618 )   $ (8,855 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   6,636       6,585       6,503       12,140       8,412       8,306       8,462       7,358  
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,029       2,990       3,253       3,202       2,897       2,600       2,707       2,717  
Interest income   (2,842 )     (2,389 )     (2,051 )     (1,729 )     (1,614 )     (1,018 )     (297 )     (97 )
Interest expense   3,697       3,053       2,940       2,387       1,587       1,408       1,193       79  
Other non-operating expenses                                       (1 )      
Income tax expense (benefit)   130       (43 )     (238 )     (191 )     (15 )     496       19       (24 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses         8       65       4,102       193       179              
(Gain) loss from equity method investment         (110 )                             (131 )      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,487     $ 6,058     $ (3,242 )   $ (4,869 )   $ 2,175     $ (943 )   $ (1,666 )   $ 1,178  
 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43ac6979-0a60-4a85-be2c-e575f1305fdf


Primary Logo

Trupanion, Inc.

Total Revenue by Quarter

You just read:

Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more