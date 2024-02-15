Church of the Highlands to Host Annual Marriage Conference

Church of the Highlands will host their annual Marriage Conferences at 15 locations across Alabama and in Georgia.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of the Highlands is excited to host this year’s Marriage Conference on February 23-24. Multiple campus locations will host the conference designed to encourage married and engaged couples to enjoy time with their spouse, find fresh inspiration and hope for their lives together, and connect with a community of couples to walk alongside as they grow their marriage.

This year’s conference will feature special guests, Jimmy Evans, Dave and Ashley Willis, and Dan Lien and the conference will include live worship, powerful sessions, a Friday Date Night Experience, Saturday lunch, giveaways, and more! There will also be a new bonus session on parenting offered after the conference that couples can attend depending on their season of life.

The Highlands Marriage Conference is designed for married and engaged couples of Highlands and the couples in their lives including friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors, and church membership or attendance is not required to attend. With more locations than ever hosting the conference, there are still seats available for purchase at many locations and scholarships are available. Highlands never wants finances to be a reason anyone is unable to attend any of their conference or events.

For more information about the Marriage Conference and details on registering, visit marriage.churchofthehighlands.com.

About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.