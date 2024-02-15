With Innovation at the Forefront, Harri Charges Full-Speed into 2024

Leading Employee Experience Platform for Frontline Workers Saw Active User Base Grow by 100 Percent; Shares Plans to Build on 2023 Momentum

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harri , the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, today shared details of its 2023 fiscal year momentum as the company positions itself for continued success in 2024.



Among 2023’s highlights, Harri raised $43M in growth equity financing, introduced a series of product innovations , welcomed notable customers like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and launched system-wide implementations for Subway in the U.S. and McDonald’s in the U.K. The company’s active user base doubled annually, facilitating 7.2M job applications, 2.6M messages and the creation of 237K job listings.

Innovation At Work

Underpinning this growth, Harri rolled out a series of new products and enhancements to their suite, including:

Harri Engage : Launched in November 2023, this new product makes it easier to connect frontline teams where they already work – from measuring sentiment to sharing news – giving leaders a tool to offer support and improve retention.

: Launched in November 2023, this new product makes it easier to connect frontline teams where they already work – from measuring sentiment to sharing news – giving leaders a tool to offer support and improve retention. Talent Acquisition (TA) - UX Refresh: Harri delivered several enhancements throughout the year, but the most notable was Harri’s redesigned user experience, providing an increasingly consumer-like experience and automation to create efficiency for managers.

Workforce Management: Smart Schedules: Delivered in June 2023, this empowers managers with AI to factor in labor insight, sales trends, compliance, and business insight to reduce the effort to schedule teams optimally. Differential Pay: Help managers cover hard-to-fill shifts by making it easier to incentivize frontline employees for specific hours, days and positions.

HR: Harri has continued to evolve its capabilities as a system of record for all employee transactions across Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management and Employee Engagement.

For its efforts, Harri garnered accolades throughout 2023, with the company receiving the Tiara Talent Tech Innovation Award, Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Award for Best Frontline-Focused Solution, The Stevie Awards Silver for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year and more. Harri was also recognized by Ventana Research’s Annual Digital Leadership Awards for its work with Michele Corkins of Hawaiian Bros Island Grill.

Giving Back, Looking Ahead

Amid this period of innovation and expansion, Harri embraced the spirit of giving back, which involved many charitable initiatives with organizations such as CORE, the Chicago Vocational Career Academy Culinary Program, Café Momentum, No Kid Hungry, Only a Pavement Away and Springboard to help advance the future of hospitality.

As the company moves into 2024, Harri has already shown no plans of slowing down, with its first quarterly release of the year rolling out today. Harri has a robust roadmap planned for 2024 that harnesses intelligence and automation to simplify operations for frontline leaders and expands on Harri Engage to support the new hire experience and further improve employee retention. Harri’s demand forecasting and scheduling capabilities will continue to become more intelligent and flexible to stay ahead of evolving market dynamics. Following a two-year pilot and build, Harri will also begin the implementation of the McDonald’s Workforce Management system as one of two vendors selected to support U.S. operations.

Harri CEO Luke Fryer commented, “2023 was an unprecedented year for Harri; from closing our Series B to expanding our product capabilities and launching Harri Engage, we’ve been able to forge relationships with many of the world’s top hospitality brands by staying laser-focused on our mission to improve the employee experience for frontline teams.”

Fryer continued, “As we charge ahead, Harri remains committed to putting the frontline first. This year, we will continue on that path, developing solutions that enhance and improve the employee experience for frontline workers while playing an active role in shaping the industries we support.”

For more information on Harri’s latest innovation, the company will host a webinar on February 28 with details regarding the Spring 2024 release.

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance.

Enabling organizations to intelligently recruit, engage, retain, and manage the best talent to run and improve their business, Harri serves over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Harri’s customers include Shake Shack, McDonald's, Radisson Hotel Group, Hawksmoor, Hall & Woodhouse, Jersey Mike's, Subway, Dave's Hot Chicken and more. To learn more, visit www.harri.com .

