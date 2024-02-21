A Decade of Impact: National Veteran Business Development Council’s Unparalleled Achievement
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Here’s to another decade of success, growth, and making a difference in the lives of military veterans transitioning into the business world.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten years ago, a vision was born to create a level playing field for veteran-owned businesses, champion their entrepreneurial spirit, and pave the way for their success. That vision took shape as the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), and today, under the leadership of the indefatigable Keith King, it stands as a beacon of support and opportunity for America’s finest.
King, a veteran business owner himself, understood the unique challenges veterans face transitioning from military service to the business world. He knew that their skills, discipline, and dedication deserved a platform, a voice, and a network to help them thrive. Thus, NVBDC was born, with a mission to certify and connect veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) with corporate members seeking diverse and reliable suppliers.
As National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) marks its tenth anniversary of certifying veteran-owned businesses, it stands alone as the preeminent force in certifying veteran-owned businesses in the United States. Unique in its achievement, the NVBDC is recognized as the sole veteran business certification agency accepted by the members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable—a testament to its stringent standards and the quality of businesses it certifies.
These elite corporate members have collectively spent over $4 billion with NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businesses up to 2023, showcasing the council’s significant impact on facilitating veteran participation in the nation’s economic activities.
This remarkable expenditure represents just a fraction of the potential market, accounting for only 25% of the NVBDCs current corporate membership. Such a figure underscores the trust and reliance placed on NVBDC certifications by major corporations and highlights the vast opportunities still available for certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses to tap into.
How NVBDC Certification Leads to Victory
Over the years, the NVBDC has not rested on its laurels, continuously expanding the boundaries to support veteran entrepreneurs. Its certification of over 3,000 service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses is a major milestone, serving as a gateway for these businesses to access lucrative corporate supply chains committed to diversity and inclusiveness. Veterans bring an unparalleled blend of leadership, resilience, and technical expertise, positioning them for success in the entrepreneurial landscape, particularly in high-tech military occupational specialties.
High-tech expertise becomes a competitive advantage for veteran entrepreneurs, especially in cybersecurity, drone operations, nuclear operations, and guided missile systems. Veterans with backgrounds in these areas bring valuable skills applicable to diverse industries such as logistics, agriculture, emergency response, energy, engineering, and technology development. Their diverse experiences and rigorous training create a deep reservoir of knowledge and skills that are highly sought after in today’s technology-driven business world.
Achieving certification through the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) further amplifies these advantages, providing Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) access to lucrative opportunities through supplier diversity programs and the extensive network of NVBDCs corporate partners.
Veterans exhibit innate entrepreneurial qualities, leveraging their leadership experience to inspire and manage teams effectively. The discipline ingrained through military service translates into an exceptional work ethic, organizational skills, and the ability to maintain high standards. Their capacity to perform under pressure, homed in high-stakes environments, equips them to make informed decisions during crises, a valuable trait for navigating the uncertainties of entrepreneurship.
Veterans’ strategic planning and problem-solving skills enable them to forecast challenges, plan meticulously, and devise innovative solutions. Their mission-focused mindset ensures commitment to core business objectives, driving sustained growth and long-term success. Moreover, their teamwork and collaboration skills prepare them to build cohesive teams, fostering a productive business environment.
NVBDC certification acts as a catalyst for veteran entrepreneurs, validating their businesses and unlocking doors to exclusive opportunities. Recognized by a wide array of corporate partners committed to supplier diversity, the certification signals that a business is not only veteran-owned but also upholds the high standards of operation and integrity set by the NVBDC. This certification opens doors to contracts that might otherwise be inaccessible, providing veteran entrepreneurs with the credentials and recognition needed for growth and success.
To further enhance its support for veteran entrepreneurs, the NVBDC launched several key initiatives, including the NVBDC JROTC 50 State Scholarship Program, a unique initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) students in all 50 states. Another initiative launched by NVBDC is its Military and Veteran Organization Task Force, a thriving network of like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to contributing to the growth and success of veteran-owned businesses.
The National Veteran Business Development Council MVO Task Force helps Veterans connect with fellow veterans who share a passion for entrepreneurship while providing members access to valuable contacts, knowledge, and resources. To date, the Task Force roster includes over 60 organizations committed to the success of veteran entrepreneurs. These programs, alongside the introduction of NVBDC Services, have provided comprehensive support, from education and mentorship to networking and access to capital, addressing the unique challenges faced by veteran-owned businesses.
The establishment of the NVBDC as the only certification body accepted by members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable highlights its unmatched commitment to excellence and the profound impact it has had on the veteran business community. As it celebrates a decade of service, the NVBDCs role in shaping the landscape of veteran entrepreneurship is undeniable. It has not only facilitated significant economic contributions from veteran-owned businesses but has also fostered a culture of respect, recognition, and opportunity for America’s veterans in the business world.
Looking to the future, the NVBDC is poised to expand its influence further, leveraging its success to unlock even more opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs. With its proven track record and the ongoing support of its corporate members, the council will continue to champion the cause of veteran-owned businesses, ensuring their contributions are recognized and their potential fully realized in the years to come.
To our certified veteran business owners, corporate partners, and supporters, thank you for being an integral part of our journey. Here’s to another decade of success, growth, and making a difference in the lives of military veterans transitioning into the business world. Together, we are building a legacy of strength, resilience, and excellence while ensuring the legacy of our veteran business owners continues into successful business ventures.
https://nvbdc.org/uncategorized/a-decade-of-impact-national-veteran-business-development-councils-unparalleled-achievement/
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
