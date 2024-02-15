UNCF, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and State Representative Russell E. Holmes Celebrate Black History Month, UNCF’s 80th Anniversary and HBCUs at Massachusetts State House

Through events like this, UNCF—now in its 80th year—is changing the HBCU narrative across the nation by helping more students of color get to and through college

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a major event during our year-long 80th anniversary celebration, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its 4th annual UNCF HBCU Alumni Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at the Massachusetts State House. Nearly 200 HBCU alumni, supporters and advocates in the Greater Boston are expected to attend this unique gathering in celebration of Black History month, UNCF’s 80th Anniversary and HBCUs including Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and State Representative Russell Holmes.



For the past eight decades, UNCF has played a crucial role in promoting educational opportunities for African American students and supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country. With a mission to ensure equal access to education, UNCF has provided scholarships, mentorship programs and financial support to countless students, enabling them to achieve their academic and career goals.

Although HBCUs represent 3% of all colleges in the nation, they produce 17% of all bachelor’s degrees earned by African Americans annually; 20% of all STEM degrees earned by African Americans; 80% of Black judges and 50% of Black doctors and lawyers come from HBCUs. Many HBCU graduates have chosen Massachusetts as place to live, work and thrive and on this day, we celebrate them and their many contributions to the Commonwealth.

“This year marks our 80th anniversary. Our theme is ‘Honoring the Legacy, Transforming our Future.’ UNCF's commitment to educational equity has driven our success over 80 years," said Arleaya Martin, Area Director of Development for UNCF New England." We are committed to continue encouraging and transforming the next generation through education to achieve greater successes for our communities and this nation."



We are excited to launch our first UNCF 80th Anniversary event in New England with a celebration at the Massachusetts State House as we come together in recognition of our progress and look forward to many, more years of transforming the lives of deserving students in Massachusetts and beyond.



For media inquiries, please contact Arleaya Martin at arleaya.martin@UNCF.org. Follow this event on social media @UNCFBoston #UNCF80 #TransformingOurFuture #LegacyContinues #UNCF80YearsStronger.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. During its 80-year existence, UNCF has raised more than $5 billion and helped more than 500,000 students not just attend college, but thrive, graduate and become leaders. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Arleaya L. Martin, CFRE United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 617-227-0937 Arleaya.Martin@uncf.org