2024 Seniors’ Secretariat grant application now open

CANADA, February 15 - Organizations and groups that work to improve the lives of Island seniors are invited to submit applications for the 2024-2025 PEI Seniors’ Secretariat grant.

The grants provide up to $5,000 per project designed to improve the lives of seniors. Groups eligible for funding include non-profit organizations, community-based coalitions, networks, municipal governments, and Indigenous organizations across the Island.

Preference will be given to projects that:

Promote positive images of aging / address ageism

Support healthy aging

Improve personal safety / address abuse or neglect of seniors

Improve financial security of seniors

Address social isolation

Support intergenerational connection

Support aging in the right place for the individual senior

“These grants create valuable opportunities to promote positive, healthy aging and to address loneliness and social isolation. I encourage groups to submit their applications and I look forward to supporting work that enriches the lives of older Islanders.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

Applications will be accepted until Friday, April 5, 2024. Successful applicants will be notified in early summer 2024.

“Collaborating with other organizations through this grant program helps us have a more positive impact on the lives of Island seniors,” says Audrey Morris, chair of the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat. “The more opportunities we can create for connection, community, and learning, the better.”

Media contact:

Marilee Devries

Department of Social Development and Seniors

mjdevries@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder: