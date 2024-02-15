MPO Solutions / Matador JV Awarded Master Assessments of Facilities and Systems Contract

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Venture partners MPO Solutions LLC and Matador Engineering (MPO / Matador JV), technical and engineering service firms specializing in the execution and management of building system commissioning/retro-commissioning, Program Management, Construction Management, and Technical Owner’s Representative Services, announced today that it has been awarded Contract No. 500432, for Master Assessment of Facilities and Systems in an amount not to exceed $16,000,000, for the four year term of the contract.



Services provided under this contract support condition assessments and other additional services to support effective management operation, maintenance, repair, and renewal of existing facilities for an effective asset management program.

"We take great pride and enthusiasm in maintaining our supportive role for DFW International Airport. DFW has been recognized as world's second-busiest commercial airport1. Continued enhancements and a deep comprehension of facility conditions and infrastructure are essential for the anticipated growth and rising demands," said Rey Roca, COO of MPO Solutions.

"Our project team is thrilled to announce our continued partnership with MPO and DFW International Airport! We are excited to collaborate with a team possessing such a diverse skill set that is dedicated to elevating the airport experience," said Sergio Bustamante, President of Matador Engineering.

MPO Solutions specializes in leading teams of planning and design professionals in both the evaluation and the execution of their clients’ needs in providing Program Management, Construction Management, Commissioning, and Technical Owner’s Representative Services to public and private sectors.

CONTACT [Rey E. Roca – COO]

COMPANY [MPO Solutions PMCM, LLC]

PHONE [817-691-1668]

EMAIL [rey@mposolutions.net]

WEB [www.mposolutions.net]

1 Airports Council International (ACI)



