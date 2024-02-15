Global Isotretinoin Drugs Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2,053 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.88%: Straits Research

The 3D printed wearables market is bolstered by the rising cases of neuroblastoma among adolescents drive the demand for isotretinoin drugs. The prevalence of neuroblastoma is surging due to demographic or environmental factors.

New York, United States, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isotretinoin, also known as 13-cis-retinoic acid, is a synthetic derivative of vitamin A. It functions by suppressing sebaceous gland action and keratinization. Drugs containing isotretinoin treat severe inflammatory acne and other skin conditions. As a result of the drug's adverse effects, including congenital abnormalities, a pregnant woman must take the medication with extreme caution and precisely adhere to the prescribed dosage.

Increasing Prevalence of Acne Among Teens and Young Adults Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global isotretinoin drugs market size was valued at USD 1,337 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2,053 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Teens and young adults experience hormonal imbalances during the adolescent and post-adolescent stages of their lives. It is a prevalent medical issue that affects people of various ethnicities, customs, and lifestyles. The impact of particular medicines, a bad diet, and stress can also cause acne to spread more quickly in a community. These conditions cause hair follicles to become blocked with excess oil. Another element cited as a cause of acne was the person's genetic composition. According to a European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology poll, acne patients favored topical creams as a treatment. This element allows market participants to develop novel isotretinoin topical creams and lotions. These variables are anticipated to increase the global sales of isotretinoin-based medications.

Introduction of New Micronized Formation for Severe Recalcitrant Nodular Acne Treatment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The medicine isotretinoin is commonly used to treat severe nodular acne. Introducing micronized medication formulations gives patients with severe, recalcitrant nodular acne a further advantage. Insignificant dietary effects accompany the enhanced bioavailability of the new micronized formulation. The formulation is safe with a reduced incidence of mucocutaneous events and hypertriglyceridemia. In addition, the minor risk concerns enable market participants to develop novel medications. The industry participants are developing micronized isotretinoin-based oral medicines to treat nodular acne. For instance, Almirall LLC introduced Seysaratm (Sarecycline) in January 2019 to treat acne vulgaris with varied degrees of inflammation, ranging from moderate to severe medical issues. The upgraded version of isotretinoin medications with increased effectiveness is anticipated to provide new opportunities for industry suppliers.

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest contributor to the global isotretinoin drugs market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. North America has the largest market share for isotretinoin pharmaceuticals due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable government regulations, rising prevalence of various skin issues, genetic disorders, and cancer, and increased R&D spending. According to the article Global Burden of Disease, acne vulgaris affects around 85 percent of 12 to 25-year-old young adults. However, acne remains one of North America's most prevalent skin conditions. As the number of acne sufferers increased, techniques of acne therapy and medications were in great demand.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% over the forecast period. The geographical expansion is primarily attributable to the increasing prevalence of various genetic abnormalities and skin cancer, the quickly expanding healthcare industry, increased healthcare expenditures and heightened awareness of illnesses and diseases. Furthermore, critical players situated in the region are innovating and driving regional growth in the worldwide isotretinoin medicines market. For instance, in the United Kingdom, isotretinoin may only be administered by or under the supervision of a consultant dermatologist who has expertise using systemic retinoids to treat severe acne and has a thorough awareness of the risks and monitoring requirements of isotretinoin therapy.

Key Highlights

By form, the global isotretinoin drugs market is divided into capsules and injections. The capsules segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period.

By indication type, the global isotretinoin drugs market is divided into severe acne, neuroblastoma, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma, harlequin ichthyosis, xeroderma pigmentosum, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, squamous cell skin cancers, and others. The severe acne segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global isotretinoin drugs market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment owns the market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period.

North America is the highest contributor to the global isotretinoin drugs market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The Top 10 players in the global isotretinoin drugs market are Douglas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Mylan NV, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Chongqing Huapont, and Catalent Pharma Solutions.

Market News

In December 2022, Hoffman La Roche Ltd. announced that Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Global Isotretinoin Drugs Market: Segmentation

By Form

Capsules

Injection

By Indication Type

Severe Acne

Neuroblastoma

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

Harlequin Ichthyosis

Xeroderma Pigmentosum

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Squamous Cell Skin Cancers

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

