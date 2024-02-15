SERVPRO Announced as National Title Sponsor for Firefighter Challenge League

FCL Partnership Reinforces SERVPRO’s Commitment to Supporting First Responders

Gallatin, Tennessee, and Rogersville, Alabama, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC (“SERVPRO”), a leader in property cleanup, restoration, and construction, announced today its partnership as the official national title sponsor for the Firefighter Challenge League (FCL). This collaboration reinforces SERVPRO’s commitment to supporting first responders everywhere, including firefighters, and their dedication to physical fitness, training, and overall well-being.

The Firefighter Challenge League is a premier sports event organization that hosts competitive events, promoting firefighters' physical fitness and mental toughness while showcasing their skills and commitment to the communities they serve. Touted by ESPN as “the toughest two minutes in sports,” the FCL aims to reach new heights in promoting fitness, camaraderie, and the spirit of competition among firefighting professionals nationwide with SERVPRO’s partnership.

“We are thrilled to become the national title sponsor of the Firefighter Challenge League,” said Brett Ponton, Chief Executive Officer, SERVPRO. “Firefighters embody strength, resilience, and a commitment to serving and protecting communities. Their dedication aligns with our values, and we strive to support those who help keep our communities safe. This partnership reflects our appreciation and support for the heroic work firefighters perform every day.”

“The Firefighter Challenge League is excited to welcome SERVPRO as our national title sponsor,” said Russell Jackson, President of the Firefighter Challenge League. “Their commitment to supporting firefighters and promoting fire safety aligns perfectly with our mission. With their support, we aim to elevate our events further, empower our participants, and continue to promote the importance of fitness and safety within the firefighting community.”

As the national title sponsor, SERVPRO will be prominently featured in FCL events, including branding on competition equipment, uniforms, and event materials. Additionally, SERVPRO will provide support in various forms, such as educational resources and materials that promote fire safety and awareness.

The partnership between SERVPRO and the Firefighter Challenge League reinforces SERVPRO’s commitment to supporting first responders. SERVPRO is also the title sponsor of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. Additionally, SERVPRO’s partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation helps support first responders and their families nationwide through various programs.

For more information about SERVPRO and the Firefighter Challenge League, visit servpro.com and firefighterchallenge.com.



About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard, and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners, and major insurance companies rely on SERVPRO to help make it “Like it never even happened.”

About Firefighter Challenge League

The Firefighter Challenge League is a premier organization that hosts competitive events, promoting the physical fitness and mental toughness of firefighters while showcasing their skills and commitment to the communities they serve. The FCL provides a platform for firefighters to demonstrate their capabilities in a challenging and competitive environment.

Attachment

Roy Adcock Servpro Industries, LLC 615-451-0200 rladcock@servpro.com