Med-Surgical Services, Inc. Launches Next-Generation CBYON Eclipse Navigation System

CBYON 3.2 Offers Enhanced Capabilities and Versatility To Seamlessly Support Image-Guided Surgical Procedures

San Diego, CA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med-Surgical Services, Inc. (MSSI) has released the latest generation of its pioneering CBYON Eclipse image-guided surgery (IGS) system to further support a wide spectrum of navigated procedures in the cranial, spine, and ENT settings.

This next-generation IGS technology platform includes:

Automatic image registration: seamless registration of patient data acquired through intraoperative 3D X-ray imaging devices.

Utilization of Omniscient Neurotechnology’s Quicktome platform for structural and functional connectomic analysis.

Significantly enhanced software with a user-friendly interface designed to refine and enhance workflow.

IGS improves the safety and efficiency of surgeries while allowing surgeons to navigate with unprecedented accuracy. The CBYON Eclipse system has been used in over 1,000 procedures since its release in June 2022. Its design allows affordable, agnostic, and highly accurate support for the vast majority of surgeries, from routine to complex.

“The CBYON technology continues to evolve and improve to better support IGS procedures in a number of settings,” said Rory Randall, CEO/CTO of MSSI. “These advances were designed with our users in mind to fully capitalize on the advantages offered by the CBYON system to enhance patient care.”

After initially being developed in collaboration with leading minds at Stanford University in the early 2000s, MSSI secured the rights to the CBYON IP and relaunched the groundbreaking technology in 2022.

ABOUT MED-SURGICAL SERVICES, INC.

Med-Surgical Services, Inc. (MSSI) was founded to revolutionize access to image-guided surgical navigation by simplifying and reducing costs and providing everyday support while providing cutting-edge technologies for physicians and their patients. The company’s state-of-the-art CBYON Eclipse Navigation System is the culmination of this mission, offering affordable, accurate, and agnostic navigation technology. MSSI partners with META Dynamic, Inc., which provides IGS solutions and expertise with its Outsourced Surgical Services™ (OSS) program, leveraging multiple navigation technologies, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and extensive knowledge of surgical navigation to create extraordinary possibilities.

