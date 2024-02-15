Konica Minolta Launches Next Evolution of Workflow Automation with Dispatcher Stratus

People-based Workflow Capabilities in the Cloud Offer Automation Solutions for Businesses of Every Size, in Every Vertical

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced Dispatcher Stratus, a new cloud service that offers powerful, fast and simple people-based document processing to enable small to large-size businesses to further their digital transformation.

As the newest offering within Konica Minolta’s suite of Dispatcher solutions, Dispatcher Stratus marries powerful automation capabilities with intelligent collaboration features. New and advanced people-based processing workflows empower users to work together to remove redundant manual touchpoints in their workflows while increasing interactivity and allowing for projects to evolve naturally.

In addition to all of its new functionality, Dispatcher Stratus carries scan capture and automated document processing functionality forward to assist with automated workflows. Coupled with the powerful, new people-to-people features, Dispatcher Stratus means no errors and no documents lost or misplaced, plus convenient reminders about day-to-day activities that can help managers stay on top of delegated tasks.

“In every organization, processes are continually changing. With employees working from anywhere, there is a need to help automate and streamline communication,” said Manuel Couceiro, Vice President, Solutions Engineering Center, Konica Minolta. “We have introduced Dispatcher Stratus to help individuals work smarter by reducing the mundane tasks that can drain some of our most valuable resources, including time.”

Dispatcher Stratus combines the use of robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to grant organizations the flexibility to implement total process automation where necessary while also enabling task-based workflows that require manual touchpoints. This frees up employees to focus on customers, driving innovation and growing business.

“The Dispatcher Stratus true-cloud solution was built to include all of the scalability, reliability and security our customers need, as well as all of the comforts users expect in a polished solution,” continued Couceiro. “Unlike in the past, where everything was 100% dependent on either automation or manual tasks being performed, Dispatcher Stratus marries the best of both worlds by providing the flexibility for users to divide workflows into smaller manual jobs and using automation to help them increase efficiencies as necessary.”

This new solution is fully cloud-based and easy to use, with no background in coding or programming required. New features and functions will continually be added to meet market and customer needs, allowing businesses to streamline their daily operations to overhaul outdated processes, optimize their workforces and continue their digital transformation.

