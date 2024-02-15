Brian Cox School Experiments: ocean acidification – classroom video (video)
Brian Cox School Experiments: ocean acidification – classroom video (video)Published 15 February 2024 Educational Materials Leave a Comment
The Royal Society has produced a new set of videos and resources, presented by Professor Brian Cox, based around new and emerging STEM technologies. In this video, Brian joins a teacher to demonstrate an ocean acidification activity, including set-up, demonstration and the experiment being taught with a secondary science class.
The Royal Society, via YouTube, 29 January 2024. Video.