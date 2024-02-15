La Capa: Pizza Shop in Shepparton, Victoria, Launches New Catering Service

Shepparton, Victoria – La Capa, an up and coming pizza shop in Shepparton, Victoria, is proud to announce the launch of its new catering services to the Shepparton area in Victoria, including Shepparton South, Shepparton East, North and surrounding areas like Pinelodge.

From corporate events to celebrations and parties, La Capa’s new catering services offer a range of freshly prepared, mouth-watering burgers, pizzas, snacks, and irresistible sweets that are perfect to suit every occasion. Additionally, as shown on the La Capa Instagram Page, the Shepparton pizza shop ensures its delicious menu items are designed to cater for the entire family and also offers a selection of gluten-free foods and vegetarian and child-friendly dishes.

La Capa’s catering service features some of the local pizza takeaway most popular menu items, including:

Bolognese Parmigiana and Chips: Crispy homemade chicken schnitzel with bolognese sauce, mozzarella and herbs served on a bed of chips.

Diavolo Parmigiana Burger: Diavolo Parmigiana on a fresh bakery bun, burger sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Mediterranean Insalata: Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sliced olives and parmesan drizzled with a tasty dressing.

Speciale Di Corey: A special pizza with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, bacon, roasted capsicum, onion and topped with herbs.

Snitzela Wrap: Toasted wrap with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, homemade crispy schnitzel, and sauce.

Mini Arancini & Chips: Comes with 4 delicious handmade arancini balls (Bolognese or Spinach and Feta) served on a bed of beautiful Napoli sauce with a side of chips.

Speciale Di Angela: Napoli sauce, mozzarella, bacon, shredded hot salami, olives, fresh tomato slices and onion.

Pomodoro Pizza: Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, and finished with freshly sliced tomato.

BBQ Parmigiana Burger: BBQ Parmigiana on a fresh bakery bun, burger sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Cannoli with Ice Cream: Beautiful Sicilian-made cannoli filled with creamy Italian gelato in a variety of tempting flavours.

Full Cakes: La Capa also offers a selection of delectable full homemade cakes that are available to pre-order, such as carrot and pecan, Nutella cheesecake, Biscoff cheesecake, baked strawberry cheesecake and La Capa’s own chocolate mud cake.

La Capa invites customers who are interested in finding out more about its new catering services or would like to request event, corporate or party catering to contact its owners, Angela and Corey, today or alternatively Check out La Capa in Shepparton for pizza, pasta, catering and more!

Opened in 2023 by founders Angela and Corey, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria, that offers customers a selection of homemade Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide selection of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers.

To learn more about La Capa and its new catering services launch in Shepparton, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or Follow La Capa on LinkedIn.

713 Midland Hwy

Shepparton

Victoria 3631

Australia

(03) 5829 1193

Website: https://www.lacapa.com.au/