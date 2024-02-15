Electric Grill Market is Anticipated to Develop Altogether at Strong CAGR | Pigeon Corporation, Black Decker ,Panasonic

increasing the demand for household application of electric grills through the online distribution channel.

An electric grill is an electronic device used to grill the food. This device supplies constant heat by using an electric element. As an alternative to outdoor grilling, the electric grill can also be used inside. The high demand for electric grills owes to the increased preferences of consumers to grill meals at home. Along with this, in response to production with smoke, checking temperature, adding charcoal, and manufacturing of smart kitchen appliances, electric grills were developed. The surface and the grill plate on the electric grill is solely heated by using electricity. The use of electricity limits the use of charcoal and gas grills, which makes electric grills the healthiest way to cook outdoors. This is so because the electric grills do not produce carcinogens - a cancer-causing agent, and also they don't use gas fuels that are bad for the environment.

With the growing number of events, like parties, camping, social gatherings, and the consumer preference towards grill food products and barbeque is expected to propel the market growth for the electric grill substantially over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The advent of COVID-19 will strongly impact the global market for electric grills.

Corona outbreak has led to the disruption of the supply chain, which has, in turn, hampered the growth and sales of the electric grills and other electronic goods.

Other major problems faced by the manufacturers are the limited availability of components, restricted labor supply, and halt on export-import activity, and logistic slowdown.

The lockdown has stopped the people from going outside to eat, due to which the demand for electric grills in the commercial application has dropped.

However, stay at home orders have propelled consumers to cook at home, thereby increasing the demand for household application of electric grills through the online distribution channel.

Top Impacting Factors:Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Unique benefits of electric grills that are unmatched by other cooking grills like their capability to be used indoor, smoke-free grilling, drive the global electric grill market. Other major drivers for the rapid increase in the demand for these grills are changing lifestyle of people, improved standard of living, rising disposable income, inclination towards healthy grilled food, and preference for homemade grilled food.

Based on product type segmentation, electric smokers account for the highest market share, as they are user-friendly and require low maintenance as compared to the charcoal grill segment of the electric grills.

Moreover, influenced by the TV cook programs like BBQ Pitmasters by Grilling with Rich’s and others, the consumers try to experiment in food and cooking, surging the market demand for the electric grills.

Lucrative opportunities in the global electric grill market can be paved by increasing investment in research and development, creating awareness about the product & its benefits, aggressive marketing, and bringing advancements in innovation.

The Global Electric Grills Trends are as follows:

The smart cooking grills are witnessing a high demand all around the globe. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enable electric grills are gaining attraction among potential consumers. For instance, Weber’s line of IGrills is a Bluetooth connected electric grill that enables instant and remote monitoring of grilling activities.

Manufacturers are investing in new products with advanced technological features to provide convenience to consumers. For instance, SmartChef App, launched by Char-Broil, in January 2016, maintains cooking time, meat temperature, and chamber temperature.

Similarly, in December 2016, TTK Prestige Ltd. launched an electric grill, which comprises temperature control features and non-stick heating plates.

Also, manufacturers are developing several products that are capable of performing multi-functions. For instance, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, in March 2018, launched a product named Q1400, which is capable of barbequing, baking, grilling, and roasting.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric grill industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global electric grill market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global electric grill market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global electric grill market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Electric Grill Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the electric grillmarket?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

