JeNae Johnson Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

SPRING, TX, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with JeNae Johnson, who will co-author the upcoming book, "Rise Up!" alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

This captivating publication is poised to inspire tales of courage and resilience, with "Rise Up!" scheduled to make its debut in the Summer of 2024.

Meet JeNae Johnson, the visionary founder and CEO of CTM Unlimited, a pioneering workplace consultancy dedicated to elevating organizations from ordinary to legendary. At the core of CTM Unlimited's transformative approach lies a data-driven model that propels clients to the forefront of innovation. Based in Houston, TX, CTM Unlimited's experts immerse themselves in the client's journey, ensuring they are equipped with the essential tools, capabilities, and courage to achieve sustainable success.

Specializing in strategic talent planning, people analytics, equity and culture strategy, strategic communications, and change management, CTM Unlimited is committed to fostering environments where every individual can flourish, contribute meaningfully, and drive impactful results to the bottom line.

JeNae's journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and unwavering faith. Her relationship with God has been the driving force behind every career move and business decision. Starting her career as a high school teacher while facing the challenges of single motherhood, she overcame adversity by relying on her faith. One such leap of faith was leaving her teaching job to pursue a career in corporate learning and development, where she quickly flourished.

As a PROSCI® certified Change Practitioner and a Fascinate® Certified Advisor, she brings various methodologies to the forefront of her consultancy. Her approach is marked by a profound understanding of corporate culture, workplace systems, and behavior change. In 2020, she created Bold x Brave™ Conversations, an action-based framework designed to help leaders navigate workplace challenges.

JeNae has consulted with industry giants such as Tesla, Boeing, Chevron, Sysco, and Salesforce, and she continues to lead CTM Unlimited in creating workplaces of the future. As a sought-after speaker, trainer, and facilitator, JeNae's consulting expertise, coupled with stories of radical faith, inspire both corporate audiences and women from all walks of life.

JeNae is a proud graduate of Howard University and a dedicated supporter of HBCUs. With a daughter at North Carolina A&T University and a son at Prairie View A&M University, JeNae remains engaged with the HBCU community, and in 2021, CTM Unlimited launched its own internship program at Howard University.

Her path is marked by growth and achievement, including graduation from the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Businesses program, Leadership Houston, and the SBA Thrive Emerging Leaders program.

Beyond her professional prowess, JeNae is a dedicated wife to David and a loving mother to five children ranging from age 2 to 20—no, that's not a typo.

SuccessBooks® is truly honored to welcome JeNae Johnson as a co-author of "Rise Up!" and eagerly anticipates the valuable insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for the release of "Rise Up!" and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of JeNae Johnson, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.