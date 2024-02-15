Racquel Berry-Benjamin Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

Racquel Berry-Benjamin

Racquel Berry-Benjamin as she embarks on a journey to co-author the anticipated book, "Rise Up!", alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

This remarkable publication promises to ignite readers' inner fire with inspirational stories of courage and commitment. The official launch of "Rise Up!" is scheduled for the Summer of 2024.

Racquel Berry-Benjamin is an accomplished education professional, transformational speaker, astute businesswoman in real estate investing and business finance, and founder of Pathway to Prosperity and Champions for Financial Literacy, Inc., organizations created to navigate families and communities toward a brighter economic future.

But really, Racquel is a luminary. A change agent on a powerful mission to turn impoverished pasts into wealth-sustaining legacies for generations to come. Driven by a relentless commitment to shift the mindsets of families around wealth, Racquel’s personal and professional journey is a narrative of resilience and a testament to the transformative power of education.

While serving as Commissioner of Education in the United States Virgin Islands, Racquel’s vision of transformation, which earned the Virgin Islands Department of Education national recognition, included a five-year strategic plan and A Portrait of a Virgin Islands’ Graduate framework that stipulated the integration of financial and economic education into the local public education system.

Racquel’s childhood in poverty, two decades of trailblazing in the field of education, and her studies in personal finance inform her authority and advocacy on financial education for individuals and families. The two-time bestselling author is committed to redefining the narrative for underserved communities by using her “Pathways to Prosperity Generational Wealth Framework” to start and change conversations about money.

Now using the world as her classroom to continue her mission of empowerment through education, Racquel’s work in this next phase of her career is to lead a financial awakening to break the chains of economic hardship and light the way to generational wealth for those bold and brave enough to answer the call.

Known for her uplifting messages, Racquel brings her wisdom and signature style to stages across the globe. A captivating and powerful speaker, Racquel is guaranteed to leave audiences educated and empowered to reimagine their family’s legacy and financial destiny.

Racquel honors God in all she does, values family and takes great pride in her Caribbean roots and culture in the United States Virgin Islands, where she lives with her husband, children and close-knit community of extended family and friends.

Racquel Berry-Benjamin as a co-author for the creation of "Rise Up!"

Connect with Racquel on her YouTube channel, @RacquelSpeaks, where she continues her mission of empowering families and entrepreneurs with relevant and relatable information to help them make, manage, and multiply their money. For more information, email racquel@racquelspeaks.com.

