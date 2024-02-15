Recreational Vehicle Market Valuation of $57.3 Billion in 2021 Projected to Reach $117 Billion by 2031 with CAGR of 7.6%

Recreational Vehicle Industry Trend

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Recreational Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Motorhomes, Towable RVs), by Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :

The global recreational vehicle market was valued at $57.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $117 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 :

Rise in recreational vehicle rental services due to leisure & recreational activities and a surge in electrification will drive the growth of the global recreational vehicle market. However, fluctuating raw material costs are likely to hamper the expansion of the global industry. Escalating demand for recreational vehicles with newly embedded features will create new growth avenues for the global market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Airstream,

Coachment RV,

Cruiser RV,

Entegra Coach,

Forest River Inc.,

Gulfstream Coach Inc.,

Jayco Inc,

Newmar Corporation,

Oliver Travel Trailer,

Thor Industries Inc,

Tiffin Motorhomes,

Winnebago Industries.

Key players operating in recreational vehicle market are introducing new electric motorhomes recreational vehicle in the market which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2022, Thor unveiled an electric motorhome concept with 300 miles range. The Thor Vision Vehicle is powered by a high-capacity battery pack and an integrated fuel cell.

North America is expected to dominate the global recreational vehicle market. Recreational activities across North America have witnessed significant growth from previous years owing to changes in lifestyle and surge in inclination toward recreational activities. U.S. is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the changes in recreational industry outlook and changes in design consideration of the recreational vehicle.

The global recreational vehicle market is experiencing growth, due to changing outlook of the leisure and recreational activities, surge in recreational vehicle rental services, and rise in electrification activities. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing of recreational vehicles is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for technologically advanced recreational vehicles is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global recreational vehicle (RV) market size. Recreational vehicle industry observed rise in the sales of recreational vehicles during the pandemic period as people started to prefer staying in recreational vehicle such as caravans in comparison to hotels. For instance, the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association observed North American RV sales rose to 4.5% in 2020, to 424,400 units.

In addition, the recreational vehicle manufacturers faced a shortage in the supply of raw materials, owing to the pandemic quarantine measures and restrictions. Majority of the domestic market participants especially from North America and Europe depend on the Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Australia, and other countries for the supply of the raw materials. Supply chain disruption results to hamper manufacturing activities of the recreational vehicles, thereby resulted in delay in the production of recreational vehicles.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the motorhomes segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

