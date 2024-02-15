Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Zyfi

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 15, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Zyfi

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Zyfi, an innovative platform leveraging zkSync's native account abstraction (AA) to provide a seamless on-chain experience for users. This partnership is another testament to OKX Wallet's commitment to keeping users abreast of the latest and most innovative blockchain technologies.

Through this integration, OKX Wallet users will gain effortless access to the expansive tools available on the Zyfi platform, including the ability to enjoy gasless swaps, via web extension. Zyfi's swap feature enables users to make transactions using any ERC-20 tokens without the need for gas fees, greatly enhancing the user experience.

Zyfi, known for its comprehensive solutions that range from front-end services to APIs, is transforming the blockchain ecosystem by making gasless transactions a reality. By integrating with OKX Wallet, Zyfi is expanding its reach, allowing more users to experience its unique offerings.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



