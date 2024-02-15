New home for Bleeding Disorders Centre at Singleton Hospital

15th February 2024

A service for people with bleeding disorders such as haemophilia has a new home which will deliver patient care more comfortably.

Until recently the Swansea Bleeding Disorders Centre at Singleton Hospital was based in two small rooms off a draughty corridor.

But that was considered by staff and patients alike to be an inappropriate environment to deliver care.

So the centre has now moved to a bigger and lighter space on Ward 10 as part of the health board’s Changing for the Future plans.

It supports patients with a variety of blood -related conditions, including factor deficiencies, Von Willebrand, and inherited platelet dysfunctions, as well as carrying out investigative procedures.

Jess Hedden, specialist physiotherapist and the centre’s operation lead said: “As a team we now feel that we can deliver the service that we have wanted to for a very long time.

“Our patients mean the world to us, and it is so important to have the space to deliver that multi-disciplinary care. The view is amazing from Ward 10, and I think that helps to put our patients at ease.”

Haemophilia is an inherited blood disorder where one of the clotting factor proteins is missing, causing people to take longer than normal to stop bleeding.

The centre was established in the 1980s. Originally a satellite service of Cardiff Haemophilia Centre, it is now part of the Blooding Disorder Network of Wales.

This, along with the Comprehensive Care Centre in Cardiff, covers the six health boards of south, south-west and mid Wales.

Originally run by a consultant haematologist and a nurse, the Swansea centre staffing has grown to include a centre director, three clinical nurse specialists, and two specialist physiotherapists, as well as administrative support.

It also has support across the network from consultant haematologists, clinical nurse specialists, physios, a social worker, youth worker, and psychologists, offering a holistic approach to patient care.

An open day was held last month to mark the launch of the new centre, celebrated by people with bleeding disorders, network staff and the Chair of the Haemophilia Wales, Lynne Kelly.

Dr Heledd Roberts, consultant haematologist and Swansea Bleeding Disorders Centre director said: “Our aim is to deliver comprehensive care for our patients and their families, and to work collaboratively with them.

“The new centre has provided the patients and the team with a dignified and calm space, which will undoubtedly result in improved patient care and experience.”

Sarah Haines, lead clinical nurse specialist, added: “I am so proud of our team and excited at the service that the new centre will allow us to deliver.”

Main photo: Haemophilia specialist physiotherapist Jim Cartwright, Haemophilia Clinical nurse specialist Kath Hann, Swansea centre Clinical lead Consultant in Haemophilia Heledd Roberts, Lead Haemophilia Clinical nurse specialist Sarah Haines, Haemophilia Clinical nurse specialist Sarah-Jane Harvey and administrative support Catlyn Davies.